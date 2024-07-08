Soaring temperatures blamed for rise in heatstroke patients

After five consecutive days of orange alerts, indicating mercury scaling 38 degrees Celsius, Shanghai is expected to brace for its eighth hot day this year on Tuesday even though the maximum temperature will be slightly lower at between 36 and 37 degrees.

However, it will still be hot and residents should still stay alert, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

This round of heatwave will finally take a break from Wednesday, when rains will arrive, bringing the temperature below 35 degrees. However, the high humidity means it will still feel hot and muggy, the weathermen warned.

The weather will be clear and the mercury will rise gradually again from Sunday.

The current hot streak has led to a rise in the number of patients with heatstroke, including some with serious heatstroke such as heat apoplexy, a fatal condition.

Shanghai Pudong Hospital has received 17 heatstroke patients, including 16 with heat apoplexy, since the temperature rose to over 38 degrees Celsius in the middle of last week, officials said.

These patients were mainly farmers and workers, who stayed outdoors for a long time.

According to Dr Wang Zhihua, director of the hospital's emergency department, said he received four patients with heat apoplexy last Thursday, the first day of the five straight days when Shanghai triggered its orange alert for high temperatures.