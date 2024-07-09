Sanitation workers under good care to deal with the heat

Shanghai authorities prepared to ensure environmental hygiene and safety over the summer with various methods to reduce the intensity of manual work for the benefit of staff.

Editor's notes: The city is fighting the heat wave with special care being given to people who work outdoors. We are finding out how sanitation workers, traffic police officers and deliverymen are taking novel measures to stay cool while getting their work done as usual during the hot summer in Shanghai.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai's sanitation authorities are fully ready to ensure environmental hygiene and safety this summer, while maintaining the urban environment under scorching temperatures. Combined measures such as fully utilizing mechanical operation efficiency to reduce the intensity of manual work and properly arranging high-temperature working periods have been taken to cope with the summer demand, the city's greenery and public sanitation bureau said on Tuesday.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The city has increased efforts in road mechanized sweeping, cleaning, and watering operations, achieving optimization of manpower on high-temperature days. Via mechanical washing to reduce dust and lower temperatures, the impact of high temperatures and on citizens can be alleviated to some extent, officials said.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

In response to summer showers or thunderstorms, the advantages of mechanized cleaning are utilized to sweep leaves and silt from the roads, and to promptly remove garbage around road drains to prevent blockage. New-energy sweeping vehicles will be operating in Putuo District this summer. They've proved to have been very good in relieving the sanitation workload and costs, officials said. Meanwhile, a staggered working mechanism has been implemented to prevent heatstroke among frontline sanitation workers. Their rest places have been equipped with first aid kits, medical equipment and other summer emergency supplies and workers have been made aware of how to avoid heatstroke, the bureau said.