China Mobile upgrades airport services for expats

The center, near the arrival gates, provides a suite of telecom services to ensure a smooth and connected experience for arriving expats.

China Mobile has unveiled a new service center for expats at the T2 terminal of the Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

These include:

.1: Free package and short-term SIM cards

A free 3GB (gigabyte) package is offered for expats on the first day after their arrival in Shanghai.

Expats can buy 7-day, 15-day and 30-day SIM cards at China Mobile's counter to make phone calls, surf online, order food or hail cars.

2: Translation:

China Mobile offers an English service onsite and multi-language translation with smart devices. The carrier also offers real-time AI translation services with its 5G call services.

3: Hotline and related services

Shanghai Mobile offers more English-speaking services via its 10086 hotline. Other services including permanent residence applications and English bill services are available at several outlets citywide.