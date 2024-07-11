Youngsters refining their skills at summer night schools

Youngsters in Shanghai are flocking to night schools to pick up more skills this summer.

This year, the Shanghai Committee of the Communist Youth League of China started the "Youth Center · Youth Night School" initiative, which offers 220 courses at 87 schools across the city.

Over 5,000 people aged 18-40 have registered for this initiative. The classes include art and culture, sports and fitness, career development, and social integration.

Employees value their evenings greatly. According to the youth league, many night schools have been set up at the "doorstep" of young workers, including public rental housing and talent apartments. It allows them to utilize more public services close to home.

"Do you know what steps should be taken before applying foundation to make your skin more fitting?" In a makeup class at the Zhonglanju Youth Night School in Putuo District, teacher Xiao Jin, who has 10 years of expertise in the area, explains in detail the aesthetic standards of facial beauty, how to determine one's face shape, and how to choose appropriate cosmetics.

