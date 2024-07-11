﻿
A virtual journey to the Qin Dynasty on offer in Shanghai

The Qin: Awakening offers a stunning virtual experience as Shanghai develops its metaverse industry to boost digital innovation and consumption.
Ti Gong

A pop-up site at the Shanghai Film Art Center.

Qin: Awakening, an XR immersive exploration experience, opened in Shanghai on Thursday, taking visitors on a virtual journey back to the Qin Dynasty (221-207BC).

It's one of several top-level metaverse projects in Shanghai as the city develops its metaverse industry to boost digital innovation and consumption. Shanghai will launch 10 such culture and tourism projects this year as the "Shanghai format" for metaverse development, city officials said.

Ti Gong

The Qin: Awakening is one of several metaverse projects planned for this year.

Visitors, wearing Pico virtual reality headsets, will embark on a journey of discovery to encounter a new Qin Dynasty world, with Terracotta Army groups and mysterious caves and ancient tombs to explore in a combination of modern technology and ancient Chinese culture.

More than 10,000 people attended the trial operation in June. Thursday was its official opening, with an English service available and enriched content, organizers said.

A Qin: Awakening pop-up event was also launched in the Shanghai Film Art Center, which is decorated with Terracotta models. Users can pick up free gifts after purchasing related tickets or sharing pop-up information on social media.

SHINE

People wear VR headsets to start their virtual tour.



If you go:

Qin: Awakening Pop-up:

Time: July 11-17

Venue: Shanghai Film Art Center,上海影城

Address: 160 Xinhua Road, Changning District

长宁区新华路160号

Price: free

Qin Awakening XR Exhibition

Address: No.8 Hengshan Rd, Xuhui District

徐汇区衡山路8号

Time: 10am-10pm

Language: Chinese/English

Price: from 150 yuan

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Visitors pass a Terracotta statue in front of the Shanghai Film Art Center.

Source: SHINE
Changning
Xuhui
