Pilot program launched for electronic visas

A passenger from Singapore became the first foreign national to enter China using a port electronic visa on Friday after using the electronic visa system on arrival at Pudong Airport.

The National Immigration Administration has launched a pilot program for issuing port electronic visas in the Lingang new area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone. The aim is to enhance digitization of regular visas and improve efficiency and service quality, A passenger from Singapore became the first foreign national to enter China using a port electronic visa on Friday when he arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport and obtained his visa using the electronic visa system.

The electronic visa, or "E-visa," is a digital alternative to traditional paper visas, storing visa information electronically and issuing it in digital form. This eliminates the need for physical visa stickers in passports, allowing applicants to enter and stay in China with their electronic visas. The National Immigration Administration said the pilot program in the Lingang new area was a significant step in visa reform. It will simplify application procedures, boost service efficiency, and promote greater institutional openness in immigration management, it said. Ye Wei, director of the Port Visa Office at the Shanghai Public Security Bureau's Exit-Entry Administration Department, said they had prepared for the electronic port visa pilot under the guidance of the National Immigration Administration. "We've also collaborated with the Lingang New Area Management Committee to register over 1,300 eligible enterprises," Ye said.

Yang Wu, deputy director of the Human Resources Office of the Lingang New Area Management Committee, noted that introducing electronic visas is a breakthrough for attracting foreign talent and encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship. This will further enhance the area's capabilities in investment and trade liberalization. The Port E-visa application process is entirely online. After registration and a review by the management committee, the invited enterprise or institution can log on to the Shanghai Public Security Bureau Exit-Entry Administration Department's electronic government platform to submit visa application information on behalf of applicants. The department will then process and approve applications, issuing electronic visas to eligible foreign nationals. Once issued, the invited enterprise or institution can download a PDF of a confirmation letter from the electronic government platform and send it to applicants, who can save it on their electronic devices or print it.

