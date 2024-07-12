﻿
News / Metro

Pilot program launched for electronic visas

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  23:01 UTC+8, 2024-07-12       0
Passenger from Singapore becomes first foreign national to enter China using a port electronic visa on Friday after using the electronic visa system on arrival at Pudong Airport.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  23:01 UTC+8, 2024-07-12       0
SSI ļʱ

The National Immigration Administration has launched a pilot program for issuing port electronic visas in the Lingang new area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone. The aim is to enhance digitization of regular visas and improve efficiency and service quality,

A passenger from Singapore became the first foreign national to enter China using a port electronic visa on Friday when he arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport and obtained his visa using the electronic visa system.

Pilot program launched for electronic visas
Ti Gong

The electronic visa is a digital alternative to traditional paper visas.

The electronic visa, or "E-visa," is a digital alternative to traditional paper visas, storing visa information electronically and issuing it in digital form.

This eliminates the need for physical visa stickers in passports, allowing applicants to enter and stay in China with their electronic visas.

The National Immigration Administration said the pilot program in the Lingang new area was a significant step in visa reform.

It will simplify application procedures, boost service efficiency, and promote greater institutional openness in immigration management, it said.

Ye Wei, director of the Port Visa Office at the Shanghai Public Security Bureau's Exit-Entry Administration Department, said they had prepared for the electronic port visa pilot under the guidance of the National Immigration Administration.

"We've also collaborated with the Lingang New Area Management Committee to register over 1,300 eligible enterprises," Ye said.

Pilot program launched for electronic visas
Ti Gong

Ye Wei, director of the Port Visa Office at the Shanghai Public Security Bureau's Exit-Entry Administration Department, introduces the E-visa to the public.

Yang Wu, deputy director of the Human Resources Office of the Lingang New Area Management Committee, noted that introducing electronic visas is a breakthrough for attracting foreign talent and encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship.

This will further enhance the area's capabilities in investment and trade liberalization.

The Port E-visa application process is entirely online. After registration and a review by the management committee, the invited enterprise or institution can log on to the Shanghai Public Security Bureau Exit-Entry Administration Department's electronic government platform to submit visa application information on behalf of applicants.

The department will then process and approve applications, issuing electronic visas to eligible foreign nationals.

Once issued, the invited enterprise or institution can download a PDF of a confirmation letter from the electronic government platform and send it to applicants, who can save it on their electronic devices or print it.

Pilot program launched for electronic visas
Ti Gong

A confirmation letter for the Port E-visa.

The electronic visa is valid for a single entry, with a validity of 15 days and a stay period not exceeding 30 days.

The entry ports are all open ports in Shanghai, and the exit port can be any open port nationwide. Electronic port visas carry the same legal weight as traditional paper visas.

Ye added that the Port Visa Office will continue working closely with relevant units to advance the electronic port visa pilot program and aim to replicate and expand the "Shanghai experience" across more areas and fields.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     