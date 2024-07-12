﻿
Fans celebrate as BW2024 opens in Shanghai

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:55 UTC+8, 2024-07-12
Despite the rain, thousands flocked to the X-generation event at the National Convention & Exhibition Center to enjoy games, gadgets, anime, cosplay, and live performances.
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Thousands of fans flocked to BW2024 on Friday.

Shanghai was transformed into a gaming and pop culture paradise this weekend as Bilibili World 2024 (BW2024) opened its doors to eager fans. The three-day event, packed with games, gadgets, anime, cosplay, and live performances, has turned July into a carnival for Shanghai's gaming community.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Showgirls at Sony's booth.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

A visitor plays Infinity Nikki at BW2024.

Despite the rain, thousands flocked to the National Convention & Exhibition Center, many of them dressed in elaborate cosplay costumes and imbued with an infectious enthusiasm. The event's massive scale, coupled with the recent CCG Expo and ChinaJoy, has created a summer-long celebration for gamers.

Sony made waves with the first on-site demo of Infinity Nikki on PlayStation 5, drawing long lines even before the 2pm start time. The company also showcased its latest motion capture, 3D broadcasting, and YURU Music services.

Other highlights in Hall 3 included interactive Genshin Impact experiences and a plethora of IT gadgets, from high-end graphics cards and AI-powered devices to merchandise featuring beloved anime characters based on Chinese characters.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Young people play racing games at the Colorful booth, where the latest AI and gaming gadgets were on show.

Colorful, in partnership with Nvidia, showcased its iGame high-end product line, covering graphic cards, motherboards and AI PCs, catering to both eSports enthusiasts and AI creators. It also has co-brand products on show with the Fog Hill of Five Elements, a popular Chinese animation title.

In Hall 2, Hisense showcase TV models themed with highly anticipated title "Black Myth: Wukong," a game to release next month, based on Chinese legend Journey to the West.

SHINE

Game characters based on Journey to the West are shown at Hisense's booth.

The event attracted visitors from beyond Shanghai, like Xiao Qin, a Beijing student who had planned a three-day trip to explore the city and immerse himself in the vibrant pop culture scene. Qin and his friend told Shanghai Daily they plan to spend one day at BW2024 and the other two days visiting local sites like the Peace Hotel and an X-generation animation product store in Nanjing Road.

BW2024 continues to draw crowds until Sunday, fitting in well with the city's "Shanghai Summer" campaign to boost tourism, culture and related consumption.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Cosplay fans on Metro Line 2 on their way to the BW2024 venue.

