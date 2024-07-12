Fans celebrate as BW2024 opens in Shanghai

Shanghai was transformed into a gaming and pop culture paradise this weekend as Bilibili World 2024 (BW2024) opened its doors to eager fans. The three-day event, packed with games, gadgets, anime, cosplay, and live performances, has turned July into a carnival for Shanghai's gaming community.

Despite the rain, thousands flocked to the National Convention & Exhibition Center, many of them dressed in elaborate cosplay costumes and imbued with an infectious enthusiasm. The event's massive scale, coupled with the recent CCG Expo and ChinaJoy, has created a summer-long celebration for gamers.

Sony made waves with the first on-site demo of Infinity Nikki on PlayStation 5, drawing long lines even before the 2pm start time. The company also showcased its latest motion capture, 3D broadcasting, and YURU Music services.

Other highlights in Hall 3 included interactive Genshin Impact experiences and a plethora of IT gadgets, from high-end graphics cards and AI-powered devices to merchandise featuring beloved anime characters based on Chinese characters.