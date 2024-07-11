Young visionaries awarded for services that benefit the public

The 2024 Emerging Visionaries Award National Summit and Ceremony recently took place to celebrate young adolescents dedicated to public service.

The 2024 Emerging Visionaries Award National Summit and Ceremony recently took place at the Shanghai World Foreign Language Academy, celebrating young adolescents dedicated to public service. The event also marked the launch of the "Emerging Visionaries School Alliance" in collaboration with five secondary schools, and the debut of the "Emerging Visionaries School Alliance SEEDING Program," aimed at empowering middle school students to professionalize their pursuits in public service. The Emerging Visionaries Award honors Chinese youth aged 12-18 who actively engage in innovative public benefit projects aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Over the past 11 years, the award has attracted nearly 6,600 applications from middle school students across China. This year, 390 applications were received from 128 schools nationwide, resulting in the selection of two "Charity Ambassadors," 10 "Emerging Visionaries Awards," 20 "Visionary Potential Awards," and recognition for five outstanding public benefit societies.

Ti Gong

"Charity Ambassador" Ye Zheyi from the Shanghai World Foreign Language School, who suffered from lupus for eight years, used her personal experience to design a psychological care game "Butterfly Friend Monopoly," and organized offline games to help others face the disease.

Ti Gong

The other "Ambassador," Ke Shengrui from Shanghai American School, introduced his "Light-Up Filtered Bottle," designed after watching a documentary in seventh grade, targeting the needs of children in third-world countries, including water and lighting needs. "My filter stick has a filter core that effectively removes some bacteria, viruses, and parasites, and also improves the temperature and taste of the water," Ke said. "It's also a two-in-one water bottle. I also made a solar-powered LED light, which can provide lighting for children when they need it at night, such as for travel or study. "I originally wanted all users of my water bottle to drink clean water. I want them to feel safe drinking their water. I also want to target children in third-world countries because conditions there are not very good, so the water they drink is dirty, and I want to give them safe water."

Ti Gong

Fosun Foundation, together with five local school that are also long-term supporters of the Emerging Visionaries Award, launched the Emerging Visionaries School Alliance. Fosun Foundation also established partnerships with nine schools to share public benefit resources and provide professional guidance, empowering more middle school students to participate in public benefit activities and achieve comprehensive development. "After 11 years of cultivation, our Emerging Visionaries Award has become a shining example of middle school students' public benefit projects," said Li Haifeng, chairman of Fosun Foundation. "This year's launch of the 'SEEDING Program' focuses on more professional and internationally-minded empowerment training, allowing the seeds of public benefit to take root and sprout early in children's growth. It helps them engage with charity work from a professional perspective and through effective methods."