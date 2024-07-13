Young people stepping up to volunteer in community

The city has mapped out several young volunteer service plans, encouraging more youngsters to take part in voluntary services.

The trial of a "15-minute community service circle" of young volunteers has been devised by the Shanghai Committee of the Communist Youth League of China.

Based on the trial, young volunteers will empower the development and management of communities and deliver service to the "doorway" of residents.

The plan will be linked with several key programs of the city's 15-minute community life circles such as multi-function service facilities and venues at communities, comprehensive community-based one-stop service centers that integrate culture and sports, elderly and child care, employment and entrepreneurship, and community design, according to league.

It also involves night school for youngsters and the development of youth communities to satisfy the demand of community development and the younger generation.

The campaign is scheduled to kick off this summer, and the trial will widely proceed within this year, according to the league.

In about two years, the plan will be promoted citywide.

Another campaign involving young staffers in emerging industries has been launched at the same time, encouraging them to play a role in the management of the mega city of Shanghai.

As part of the campaign, young food delivery workers of Meituan in the city will pool their wisdom in the development of communities, while those from Ele.me will provide voluntary food delivery service and medicine dispensing service for elderly citizens living alone, at advanced age and the disabled.

Delivery workers of Dingdong will send unsold food to food banks, charity supermarkets at communities and community-based canteens in an attempt to save food. Young express delivery staffers of Dada will be trained in first aid.

The city's youth volunteer associations have registered more than 2.7 million volunteers so far, and they have played an active role in quite a number of big events such as China International Import Expo (CIIE), Shanghai Marathon, F1 Chinese Grand Prix, and Olympic Qualifier Series in Shanghai, as well as diverse areas like environmental protection and rural revitalization.