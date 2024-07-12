﻿
News / Metro

Action plan for vibrant heritage corridor

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:16 UTC+8, 2024-07-13       0
Shanghai's cultural heritage preservation efforts were showcased as national models along with other protection cases worldwide at a seminar in Yangpu on Friday.
Ti Gong

Cultural heritage protection experts and officials visit the Yangpu Library, a preserved historical building on Friday.

The seminar focused on high-quality development and utilization of cultural heritage across the country.

The seminar focused on high-quality development and utilization of cultural heritage across the country.

The "Three-Year Action Plan (2024-2026) for Deepening the Construction of the Yangpu National Demonstration Area for Cultural Heritage Protection and Utilization" was released at the event.

The action plan aims to enhance heritage protection, optimize utilization and build a vibrant heritage corridor.

Recognized as a national demonstration zone, the Yangpu waterfront once played a vital role in China's industrial revolution.

Ti Gong

Officials release the Three-Year Action Plan (2024-2026) for Deepening the Construction of the Yangpu National Demonstration Area for Cultural Heritage Protection and Utilization.

The 15.5-kilometer stretch is home to the nation's first water, electricity, shipbuilding, and textile companies, as well as significant landmarks such as China's first modern water plant and East Asia's largest thermal power plant.

Historically, the area contributed a quarter of Shanghai's and a twentieth of China's total industrial output. Renowned brands such as Forever, Phoenix bikes, and Shanghai Watch emerged from Yangpu.

The seminar also launched the Suzhou Pingjiang Historical and Cultural District project and featured presentations from other national heritage protection areas and museums.

Experts discussed industrial heritage protection and urban development, with case studies from Beijing and Nanjing.

Participants visited local cultural sites such as the Yangpu Library, the Columbia Circle, and the China Modern Newspaper Museum to see heritage protection and innovation efforts.

Yangpu aims to collaborate with cultural heritage workers nationwide to advance the protection and utilization of heritage resources, contributing to the global preservation of historical and cultural heritage, the district government said.

Ti Gong

Experts and officials visit the Columbia Circle on Friday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Columbia Circle
Yangpu
﻿
