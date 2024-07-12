Action plan for vibrant heritage corridor

Shanghai's cultural heritage preservation efforts were showcased as national models along with other protection cases worldwide at a seminar in Yangpu on Friday.

The seminar focused on high-quality development and utilization of cultural heritage across the country.

The "Three-Year Action Plan (2024-2026) for Deepening the Construction of the Yangpu National Demonstration Area for Cultural Heritage Protection and Utilization" was released at the event.

The action plan aims to enhance heritage protection, optimize utilization and build a vibrant heritage corridor.

Recognized as a national demonstration zone, the Yangpu waterfront once played a vital role in China's industrial revolution.