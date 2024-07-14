Surgeon operates on patient 5,000km away

Local medical experts have carried out the first remote lung cancer operation by using a domestically-made 5G surgical robot.

On Saturday, doctors from Shanghai Chest Hospital operated the system in Shanghai, while the robotic system in Kashgar of Xinjiang Autonomous Region completed the surgery on the patient 5,000 kilometers away.

The success of the operation reflects the development of domestic surgical robot technology, which allows patients to enjoy high-end service in their hometown instead of going all the way to big cities like Beijing and Shanghai, said Dr Luo Qingquan from Shanghai Chest Hospital and the leading surgeon of the operation.

The hospital is the nation's first medical facility carrying out robot-assisted surgery on the chest, and it is also the facility carrying out the largest quantity of such surgery in the nation.

In addition to conducting robot surgery, the hospital has been actively involved in the research and development of robot technology.