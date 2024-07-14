Health culture center opens by Yuanxiang Lake
The 15-minute life circle in Jiading District now has another touch of culture.
A new health culture center along the picturesque Yuanxiang Lake in Jiading District went into operation on Saturday, adding a new landmark in the "Yuanxiang Cultural Circle."
"Yuanxiang Cultural Circle," with Yuanxiang Lake Park as its core, is encircled by 10 architectural masterpieces including Poly Theater, Jiading Library, Jiangnan Bookstore, Citizen's Cultural Stations, and other leisure and cultural venues.
The 515-square-meter Johnson Health Culture Center provides an ideal leisure lifestyle destination for residents for integrating health culture exchange, healthy catering and health science and technology display functions.
The design concept of the center is "The Movement of the Arc," where "arc" refers to the only arc-shaped building among the 10 architectural pieces by Yuanxiang Lake, and "Movement" signifies sports.
The center boasts 12 function areas such as an experience pavilion, a culture corridor and a health energy station, as well as J terrace.
A number of fitness facilities including treadmills, bicycles and stair climbing machines will allow people to fully enjoy fitness fun at the center.
There are also dining areas where healthy light meals are served.
Health science lectures will be held regularly, while the experience pavilion provides an ideal place for citizens to engage in various activities such as yoga and meditation.
The central area of the entire venue, the arc atrium, is a treasure spot where the center intimately connects with nature. People can enjoy an ultimate view in front of the outdoor giant screen at the constellation plaza, or sit quietly on the waterside platform to get close to nature.
From an aerial view, the center presents an overall "J" shaped outline, symbolizing the infinite extension of vitality and health. The roof of the J-shaped terrace is an open space that serves as a multifunctional social platform, where people can take in a panoramic view of Yuanxiang Lake.
The center serves as a large platform for promoting sports and cultural exchanges, advocating a positive and healthy lifestyle and a venue for various sports and culture themed events within the blueprint of the overall construction plan for Yuanxiang Lake.
The circle is the most brilliant "pearl necklace" of Yuanxiang Lake, according to the district government.
The cycling or strolling cultural trail around the lake connects urban service spaces such as urban ecological parks, contemporary architectural miniatures, and new sports space zones.
The trail is designed to bring into play the agglomeration effect of the lake, to enrich the experiential functions of public culture and art, leisure and recreation, and comprehensive public services.
If you go:
Opening hours: 10am-5pm (culture corridor and experience pavilion), 10am-8pm (dining and other areas)
Address: No.1, 1F, Building 1, 2755 Huyi Highway 嘉定区沪宜公路2755号1幢1层-1号