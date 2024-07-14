Health culture center opens by Yuanxiang Lake

The 15-minute life circle in Jiading District now has another touch of culture.

A new health culture center along the picturesque Yuanxiang Lake in Jiading District went into operation on Saturday, adding a new landmark in the "Yuanxiang Cultural Circle."

"Yuanxiang Cultural Circle," with Yuanxiang Lake Park as its core, is encircled by 10 architectural masterpieces including Poly Theater, Jiading Library, Jiangnan Bookstore, Citizen's Cultural Stations, and other leisure and cultural venues.

The 515-square-meter Johnson Health Culture Center provides an ideal leisure lifestyle destination for residents for integrating health culture exchange, healthy catering and health science and technology display functions.

The design concept of the center is "The Movement of the Arc," where "arc" refers to the only arc-shaped building among the 10 architectural pieces by Yuanxiang Lake, and "Movement" signifies sports.

The center boasts 12 function areas such as an experience pavilion, a culture corridor and a health energy station, as well as J terrace.