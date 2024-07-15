﻿
Shanghai enters the hottest period of the year

Cai Wenjun
  20:29 UTC+8, 2024-07-15
This year's sanfu will last from Monday to August 23, city forecasters said, with this weekend seeing temperatures reaching 38 to 39 degrees Celsius and heavy rain storms ahead..
With Shanghai starting to embrace sanfu, the hottest period of the year, a new round of scorching days with temperatures reaching 39 degrees Celsius is due to arrive.

This year's sanfu will last from Monday to August 23, Shanghai Meteorological Bureau said.

Tuesday will see a high of 35 degrees Celsius with humidity between 60 and 85 percent.

This round of hot days will end next Wednesday. The hottest days will be from Friday to Sunday with highs of 38 to 39 degrees.

In hot days, thunderstorms are predicted to hit the city from time to time after noon with a heavy rainstorm expected on Thursday.

The peak season for typhoons is also due. One to two will be generated in the next two weeks and local forecasters will keep a close eye on them.

