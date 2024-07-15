﻿
Doctor saves the show after singer's fish bone encounter

Musical star Laurent Ban back in full voice after eating fish and getting a bone stuck in his throat which put the final night of "Mozart, the Rock Opera" in Shanghai in jeopardy.
French musical star Laurent Ban's post about his encounter with a fish bone.

The final Shanghai performance of French musical "Mozart, the Rock Opera" on Sunday was saved by a doctor at Ruijin Hospital who removed a fish bone stuck in the throat of singer Laurent Ban.

Ban, one of the show's stars, went to the hospital's emergency department on Saturday night where he was seen by Dr Jerry Chen. The doctor from Taiwan is enrolled in the Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine and undergoing resident training in Ruijin. He successfully removed the fish bone.

In a post on social platform Red, or xiaohongshu, Ban commented: "The risks of the job. Never more eating river fish!"

He sent an audio message to Dr Chen expressing his gratitude and said he will invite the doctor to the show next time in Shanghai.

"You saved me and also the whole show, because I was able to sing the songs of the show at night," he said.

Officials from Shanghai Culture Square, the host of the show, went to Ruijin Hospital on Monday to thank the hospital and Dr Chen with a book of the show signed by Ban.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
