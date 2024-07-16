﻿
News / Metro

Create art from old cloth while helping rescue animals

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  16:30 UTC+8, 2024-07-16       0
Step into the charming world of Jiangnan heritage at the "Old Cloth Art Exhibition," taking place from July 13 to 21 at Changfeng Joy City.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  16:30 UTC+8, 2024-07-16       0

Step into the charming world of Jiangnan heritage at the "Unspoken Love for Fabric: Jiangnan Heritage Old Cloth Art Exhibition," taking place from July 13 to 21 at the outdoor area of Changfeng Joy City in Putuo District.

Open daily from 11:30am to 7:30pm, the event promises a mesmerizing journey through the rich tapestry of traditional fabric crafts, highlighting the beauty and cultural significance of old cloth.

Create art from old cloth while helping rescue animals

Displays at the "Unspoken Love for Fabric: Jiangnan Heritage Old Cloth Art Exhibition."

Create art from old cloth while helping rescue animals

Lamps and bags made with old cloth.

Create art from old cloth while helping rescue animals

A pet carrier is covered with old cloth.

One of the highlights of this exhibition is the special Handmade Old Cloth Pet Notebook Workshop on July 20, from 3pm to 4pm.

This unique workshop is led by the talented Yue Wenmin, a post-90s innovator in heritage old cloth crafts.

Yue is not just a handmade crafts blogger but also a passionate stray cat rescuer. Under her expert guidance, participants will learn to create their very own handmade pet notebooks using traditional old cloth, a craft that combines artistry with a deep sense of cultural heritage.

What makes the workshop even more special is its heartwarming mission: 20 percent of the profits from each handmade old cloth notebook will be donated to Shanghai Adoption Day to support stray animal welfare.

This means that every notebook you create not only preserves a piece of cultural heritage but also contributes to a noble cause.

Create art from old cloth while helping rescue animals

These pet-themed notebooks are made of old cloth.

Create art from old cloth while helping rescue animals

A pet-themed old cloth notebook

Create art from old cloth while helping rescue animals

Another pet-themed old cloth notebook

Whether you're a craft enthusiast, a lover of traditional arts, or someone looking for a meaningful way to spend an afternoon, the Old Cloth Art Exhibition has something for everyone.

Come, create, and contribute to a cause that celebrates both our cultural heritage and the welfare of our furry friends.

If you go:

Date: July 13-21, 11:30am-7:30pm

Venue: Changfeng Joy City

Address: L1-47, Outdoor Area, 196 Daduhe Road

Special Event: Handmade Pet Notebook Workshop

Date: July 20, 3pm-4pm

Admission: 128 yuan per person (The workshop will only be held if there are at least 10 participants registered.)

If you want to register for the workshop, you can scan the upper QR code on the following poster.

Create art from old cloth while helping rescue animals
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Joy City
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     