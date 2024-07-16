Create art from old cloth while helping rescue animals

Step into the charming world of Jiangnan heritage at the "Old Cloth Art Exhibition," taking place from July 13 to 21 at Changfeng Joy City.

Step into the charming world of Jiangnan heritage at the "Unspoken Love for Fabric: Jiangnan Heritage Old Cloth Art Exhibition," taking place from July 13 to 21 at the outdoor area of Changfeng Joy City in Putuo District. Open daily from 11:30am to 7:30pm, the event promises a mesmerizing journey through the rich tapestry of traditional fabric crafts, highlighting the beauty and cultural significance of old cloth.

One of the highlights of this exhibition is the special Handmade Old Cloth Pet Notebook Workshop on July 20, from 3pm to 4pm. This unique workshop is led by the talented Yue Wenmin, a post-90s innovator in heritage old cloth crafts. Yue is not just a handmade crafts blogger but also a passionate stray cat rescuer. Under her expert guidance, participants will learn to create their very own handmade pet notebooks using traditional old cloth, a craft that combines artistry with a deep sense of cultural heritage. What makes the workshop even more special is its heartwarming mission: 20 percent of the profits from each handmade old cloth notebook will be donated to Shanghai Adoption Day to support stray animal welfare. This means that every notebook you create not only preserves a piece of cultural heritage but also contributes to a noble cause.

Whether you're a craft enthusiast, a lover of traditional arts, or someone looking for a meaningful way to spend an afternoon, the Old Cloth Art Exhibition has something for everyone. Come, create, and contribute to a cause that celebrates both our cultural heritage and the welfare of our furry friends.