﻿
News / Metro

The Pearl's Red Stars present tribute to Britney Spears and divas of the 2000s

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  11:14 UTC+8, 2024-07-17       0
Guests can travel back in time with The Pearl's Red Stars, when they host a tribute concert celebrating the iconic Britney Spears and the influential divas of the 2000s.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  11:14 UTC+8, 2024-07-17       0
The Pearl's Red Stars present tribute to Britney Spears and divas of the 2000s

Guests can travel back in time to the golden era of pop music with local cabaret and bar The Pearl's Red Stars, when they host a tribute concert celebrating the iconic Britney Spears and the influential divas of the 2000s.

The event will take place on Friday at The Pearl's premier live music venue.

The Pearl's Red Stars, known for their spectacular live performances, will cover the biggest hits from Britney Spears, including timeless tracks that defined a generation.

Joining the lineup are chart-topping hits from other beloved artists of the era such as Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Avril Lavigne, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Dua Lipa.

The night promises to be more than just a concert but a celebration of the music that shaped the early 2000s.

Fans can expect to hear their favorite songs live, delivered with the passion and energy that only The Pearl's Red Stars can bring to the stage.

If you go:

Date: July 19

Doors open at 6pm

Band starts from 8:30pm

Venue: The Pearl

Address: 471 Zhapu Road

Admission: Pre sales: 150 yuan

Door sales: 180 yuan

The Pearl's Red Stars present tribute to Britney Spears and divas of the 2000s
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     