The Pearl's Red Stars present tribute to Britney Spears and divas of the 2000s

Guests can travel back in time to the golden era of pop music with local cabaret and bar The Pearl's Red Stars, when they host a tribute concert celebrating the iconic Britney Spears and the influential divas of the 2000s.

The event will take place on Friday at The Pearl's premier live music venue.

The Pearl's Red Stars, known for their spectacular live performances, will cover the biggest hits from Britney Spears, including timeless tracks that defined a generation.

Joining the lineup are chart-topping hits from other beloved artists of the era such as Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Avril Lavigne, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Dua Lipa.

The night promises to be more than just a concert but a celebration of the music that shaped the early 2000s.

Fans can expect to hear their favorite songs live, delivered with the passion and energy that only The Pearl's Red Stars can bring to the stage.