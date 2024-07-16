﻿
'Weird Market' brings ghoulish fun to Shanghai

UMEPLAY actors and actresses will descend on "Weird Market" to create an immersive art experience that also gives guests a chance to get some free swag like a souvenir ticket.
Mechanical escape room and immersive movie company UMEPLAY is excited to present its first-ever "sensory art" event "Weird Market," which will take place from July 17 to 21 and feature 22 artists, covering categories such as original handmade crafts, trendy toys and fashion.

Dubbed the first original sensory experience art market in the country, "Weird Market" stems from UMEPLAY's Escape Art Video Tape series with the goal of creating a new gathering place for niche enthusiasts.

UMEPLAY has revolutionized the traditional escape room industry by integrating immersive interaction. The event will feature different actors and actresses from the UMEPLAY Escape Art series performing daily at the market.

Every participant will receive a souvenir ticket, a limited edition stamp booklet and a market map.

The first 500 visitors wearing themed outfits will also be gifted a "Weird Lantern," adding an extra layer of atmosphere to the market.

"Weird Lantern"

Those in attendance who share photos or videos of the market on lifestyle sharing platform Xiaohongshu with the required hashtags will earn a limited edition poster and canvas bag, available while supplies last.

Completing the special edition stamp booklet will reward visitors with a special Escape Art 5th Anniversary fridge magnet and the first 100 visitors each day will get a free beverage.

The market will have an array of unique booths including N.N.N's handmade jewelry, Salt-Sleeves' everyday-inspired jewelry, ALS's dreamlike creations, and CELLOPHANE's silver jewelry. And be sure to check out the comic-style illustrations by artists and UMEPLAY-QUEST ART's real-life movie experience.

Join the Weird Market and let your imagination run wild in this extraordinary event that combines art, creativity and sensory experiences.

if you go:

Date: July 17-21

Venue: Huashi Plaza

Address: 3/F, 688 Huaihai Road M

Admission: Advance tickets: 149 yuan per person

One-day Ticket for July 17 and 18: 159 yuan per person

One-day Ticket for July 19-21: 198 yuan per person

