'Weird Market' brings ghoulish fun to Shanghai

Mechanical escape room and immersive movie company UMEPLAY is excited to present its first-ever "sensory art" event "Weird Market," which will take place from July 17 to 21 and feature 22 artists, covering categories such as original handmade crafts, trendy toys and fashion.

Dubbed the first original sensory experience art market in the country, "Weird Market" stems from UMEPLAY's Escape Art Video Tape series with the goal of creating a new gathering place for niche enthusiasts.

UMEPLAY has revolutionized the traditional escape room industry by integrating immersive interaction. The event will feature different actors and actresses from the UMEPLAY Escape Art series performing daily at the market.

Every participant will receive a souvenir ticket, a limited edition stamp booklet and a market map.

The first 500 visitors wearing themed outfits will also be gifted a "Weird Lantern," adding an extra layer of atmosphere to the market.