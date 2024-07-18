﻿
Park celebrates giant panda's 6th birthday

Shanghai Wild Animal Park prepared a special banquet to celebrate giant panda Qi Qi's sixth birthday on Wednesday in Pudong New Area.
Ti Gong

Qi Qi enjoys a cake.

Shanghai Wild Animal Park's famous giant panda Qi Qi celebrated her sixth birthday on Wednesday.

She indulged in a "banquet" of ice cake adorned with bamboo leaves and her favorite foods, including carrots, watermelons, and bamboo shoots.

Visitors to the park erupted in applause when she arrived, and they quickly got to work using cameras to record the special moment.

Together, they sang a birthday song for Qi Qi, wishing her the very best.

Qi Qi was born on July 17, 2018. She now weighs over 90 kilograms, up from 165 grams at birth.

She is lively and healthy, and she enjoys playing with balls and climbing trees.

Ti Gong

Happy birthday, Qi Qi!

Ti Gong

Qi Qi enjoys fresh bamboo shoots.

Ti Gong

Qi Qi is adorable.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
﻿
