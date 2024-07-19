Luggage lockers installed in Metro stations

Luggage lockers were installed on Friday in Metro stations near transportation hubs, famous tourism sites and commercial centers, waiting for serving the public.

Stations like People's Square, Shaanxi Road S, Yuyuan Garden, Shanghai Railway Station and Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2 all had the yellow lockers installed.

The lockers come in three sizes to cater to different needs from storing a backpack to a large suitcase. Metro officials said the lockers still need to pass security checks and be adjusted before the public can use them.

Prices were not announced with Metro officials saying the modes of payment and details about reserving a locker will be announced at a later date. There were no instructions on how to use the lockers either.

Officials said the authority will evaluate how this trial operation goes before deciding on whether to install lockers in more subway stations.

