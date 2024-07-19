Putuo goes all out with Shanghai Summer shopping campaign
Putuo District launched its first lineup of events for the Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season on Friday night to enhance summer experiences and boost consumer spending.
District officials also introduced the City Eat City Go map, which was created to help both locals and tourists explore all that Putuo has to offer.
More than 100 events are scheduled through mid-October, including Putuo's first Frozen Dessert Festival, music shows and pop dance performances.
Over 30 ice cream brands have signed up for the dessert festival in what is likely to be a tasty respite from the summer heat.
The events aim to promote Putuo's finest attractions, including Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Park, Mengqing Garden and Suzhou Creek trail.
Activities will combine dining, leisure, tourism and sports, providing a good list of options for visitors along the creek.
The launch also featured unique dining experiences. One such highlight is a collaboration between Tian An 1000 Trees mall and Jiushi Dock that offers an afternoon tea and boat tour along the creek.
Sports events will also be a major attraction. The Shanghai 10km Elite Race and the Challenge Putuo Shopping Mall Sports Season aim to leverage people's love for sports into economic activity along the riverbanks.
Car companies in Putuo will also launch special promotions. These initiatives combined with Shanghai's new car trade-in policy are designed to boost automobile sales.
Shopping centers in the district will also host events featuring trendy brands, food and music.
The first Shanghai International Cruise Festival will take place at Global Harbor.
Changfeng Joy City will host summer events mainly for families in partnership with Shanghai Changfeng Ocean World and the Shanghai LEGO Discovery Center.
E-commerce platforms like Ele.me will offer summer deals including ones centered on football themes.