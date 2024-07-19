Putuo goes all out with Shanghai Summer shopping campaign

Putuo District launched its first lineup of events for the Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season on Friday night to enhance summer experiences and boost consumer spending.

District officials also introduced the City Eat City Go map, which was created to help both locals and tourists explore all that Putuo has to offer.

More than 100 events are scheduled through mid-October, including Putuo's first Frozen Dessert Festival, music shows and pop dance performances.

Over 30 ice cream brands have signed up for the dessert festival in what is likely to be a tasty respite from the summer heat.

The events aim to promote Putuo's finest attractions, including Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Park, Mengqing Garden and Suzhou Creek trail.

Activities will combine dining, leisure, tourism and sports, providing a good list of options for visitors along the creek.