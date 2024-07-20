Shanghai hospital carries out weight-loss surgery on mother-daughter duo

A mother and daughter, both obese, traveled from Tianjin to Shanghai for weight-loss surgery at Shanghai Pudong Hospital.

The mother, who is 163 centimeters tall and weighed more than 120kg, went to see Dr Wang Tingfeng last year on the recommendation of other patients. She underwent surgery, which helped her lose 45kg thus far.

Soon after, the 23-year-old daughter, who is 174 centimeters tall and weighed 185kg, paid a visit to Dr Wang as well.

Medical tests revealed that the woman had already suffered from obesity-related issues such as a fatty liver, pre-diabetes, and sleep apnea syndrome.

"The patient had a BMI of 61; a healthy BMI ranges from 18.5 to 23.9. Weight-loss surgery is an excellent way to regulate weight and treat metabolic problems," Dr Wang said.

The two-hour procedure was a success. Doctors performed laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, a minimally invasive weight reduction operation that involves removing the majority of the stomach.

The woman lost 25kg within 20 days of the surgery.

"Weight loss will occur gradually. Patients commonly lose 30 to 60 percent of their original weight, and their weight begins to stabilize one and a half years after surgery," Dr Wang remarked.