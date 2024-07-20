﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai hospital carries out weight-loss surgery on mother-daughter duo

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:55 UTC+8, 2024-07-20       0
A 23-year-old woman, weighing 185 kg, lost 25kg in 20 days after weight-loss surgery at Shanghai Pudong Hospital.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:55 UTC+8, 2024-07-20       0
Shanghai hospital carries out weight-loss surgery on mother-daughter duo
Ti Gong

A 23-year-old woman from Tianjin weighing 185 kilograms underwent successful weight-loss surgery in Shanghai.

A mother and daughter, both obese, traveled from Tianjin to Shanghai for weight-loss surgery at Shanghai Pudong Hospital.

The mother, who is 163 centimeters tall and weighed more than 120kg, went to see Dr Wang Tingfeng last year on the recommendation of other patients. She underwent surgery, which helped her lose 45kg thus far.

Soon after, the 23-year-old daughter, who is 174 centimeters tall and weighed 185kg, paid a visit to Dr Wang as well.

Medical tests revealed that the woman had already suffered from obesity-related issues such as a fatty liver, pre-diabetes, and sleep apnea syndrome.

"The patient had a BMI of 61; a healthy BMI ranges from 18.5 to 23.9. Weight-loss surgery is an excellent way to regulate weight and treat metabolic problems," Dr Wang said.

The two-hour procedure was a success. Doctors performed laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, a minimally invasive weight reduction operation that involves removing the majority of the stomach.

The woman lost 25kg within 20 days of the surgery.

"Weight loss will occur gradually. Patients commonly lose 30 to 60 percent of their original weight, and their weight begins to stabilize one and a half years after surgery," Dr Wang remarked.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     