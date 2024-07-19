﻿
China Eastern to launch Shanghai-Venice direct flights from September

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  20:34 UTC+8, 2024-07-20
China Eastern Airlines, one of Shanghai's main local carriers, will begin flying directly between Shanghai and Venice in Italy from September 26.
Imaginechina

China Eastern Airlines, one of the largest domestic carriers based in Shanghai, will launch a new direct flight from Shanghai to Venice, Italy, starting September 26.

The flight, registered MU785/786, will operate three times a week on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Tickets are available for purchase through the airline's official website, app, and other platforms.

On Friday, tickets on China Eastern Airlines' official website for the first flight from Shanghai to Venice on September 26 were priced at 5,109 yuan (US$703). The cost of the return trip was 2,490 yuan.

The flight duration is approximately 13 hours.

The outbound flight from Shanghai Pudong International Airport will depart at 00:50 Beijing time and arrive at Venice Marco Polo Airport at 7:50am local time.

The return flight will leave Venice at 11:30am local time and arrive in Shanghai at 5:30am local time the next day.

China Eastern Airlines will fly this route with an A330 aircraft equipped with the country's first in-flight high-speed WiFi service, allowing customers to stay connected during their trip.

Imaginechina

Venice, located on the Adriatic Sea, is an important economic hub in northeastern Italy as well as a popular tourist destination.

It is also the hometown of Marco Polo, the fabled adventurer who brought China to Europe through his travel writings.

Previously, the Silk Road route from Venice to China was long and difficult, but this new direct flight considerably improves the connectivity and interaction between the two regions.

Imaginechina

China announced in May that it would extend its visa-free policy for short-term trips to 12 countries, including Italy, until the end of 2025.

Italians who meet the criteria can travel to China without a visa. In addition, tourists from 54 countries, including 40 from Europe, can take advantage of Shanghai's 144-hour visa-free transit policy, which covers the areas of Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu and Zhejiang.

This new direct route from Venice to Shanghai offers simple travel alternatives for international travelers, whether they want to see the dynamic metropolis of Shanghai or fly to other locations.

Imaginechina
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
