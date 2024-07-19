China Eastern to launch Shanghai-Venice direct flights from September

China Eastern Airlines, one of the largest domestic carriers based in Shanghai, will launch a new direct flight from Shanghai to Venice, Italy, starting September 26.

The flight, registered MU785/786, will operate three times a week on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Tickets are available for purchase through the airline's official website, app, and other platforms.

On Friday, tickets on China Eastern Airlines' official website for the first flight from Shanghai to Venice on September 26 were priced at 5,109 yuan (US$703). The cost of the return trip was 2,490 yuan.

The flight duration is approximately 13 hours.

The outbound flight from Shanghai Pudong International Airport will depart at 00:50 Beijing time and arrive at Venice Marco Polo Airport at 7:50am local time.

The return flight will leave Venice at 11:30am local time and arrive in Shanghai at 5:30am local time the next day.

China Eastern Airlines will fly this route with an A330 aircraft equipped with the country's first in-flight high-speed WiFi service, allowing customers to stay connected during their trip.