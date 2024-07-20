﻿
Tickets for the 2024 Rolex Shanghai Masters go on sale

﻿ Ke Jiayun
  12:21 UTC+8, 2024-07-20       0
Calling all tennis fans! Tickets for the September-October 2024 Rolex Shanghai Masters go on sale at 12pm on Monday. Secure your seats now!
  12:21 UTC+8, 2024-07-20

Get ready for the ultimate tennis extravaganza — the 2024 Rolex Shanghai Masters! Tickets for this epic event go on sale at noon on Monday. Grab those tickets and don't miss your chance to witness the electrifying action firsthand!

The Qizhong Tennis Center will host this tournament, a highlight of the "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season, from September 30 to October 13.

Don't miss out on the incredible opportunity to witness the world's top tennis players battling it out in Shanghai!

How to Buy the Tickets

You can download the "Juss Sports" app or use the WeChat or Alipay mini-programs to buy tickets.

Ticket price

Highlights of This Event

The upgraded "Super Masters" format spans 14 days, including two days of qualifying matches, and features an expanded singles draw of 96 players. The schedule perfectly aligns with National Golden Week, making it an ideal holiday outing.

For the first three days of sales, grab A and B tickets for October 8–10 at a 40-percent discount. The excitement peaks in the second week, so don't miss out on this fantastic offer!

Tennis legend Roger Federer, the "Super Friend" of the Rolex Shanghai Masters, will make a special appearance on October 11. Federer is poised to deliver more spectacular moments after his unforgettable visit last year.

Qizhong Tennis Center

Venue and Ticket Details

Central Court and Show Court 3

Tickets for Central Court and Show Court 3 are sold separately and are not interchangeable. However, ticket holders can also enjoy matches on Court 2 and other outdoor courts.

Qualifying and Quarterfinal Matches

Tickets for qualifying rounds on September 30 and October 1, as well as quarterfinals from October 10 onward, are not split into day and night sessions.

Choose your preferred matches based on the exciting schedule ahead!

Seat map

Refund Policy

Refunds are available for tickets bought on the Juss Sports app until 11:59pm on September 27. The cancellation will be handled with a 10-percent processing fee and the money refunded within seven working days.

Refunds will not be accepted starting at 12am on September 28.

Important Ticket Information

Electronic Tickets

Each attendee needs an electronic ticket. Children under three years old are not permitted.

Purchase Limits

Each phone number can buy up to four tickets per session, and each ID can buy one ticket per session. Purchasers must use their real name, valid ID, and mobile number.

No Exchanges or Transfers

Once sold, tickets cannot be exchanged, transferred, or gifted.

Event schedules, start times, and ticket policies might change. Stay tuned to the official website, WeChat, and Weibo for the latest updates.

Remember, ticket sales start at 12pm on July 22. Secure your tickets through official channels, and be part of the excitement at the 2024 Rolex Shanghai Masters!

Schedule of the matches

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
