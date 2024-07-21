Putuo hopes its '12 Colors' campaign will attract tourists

Putuo launched a campaign over the weekend to attract overseas visitors to the district.

The "Suzhou Creek 12 Colors" Festival is a significant part of the endeavor. The objective is to primarily introduce international tourists to local culture and traditional Chinese aesthetics.

The activities also include riverboat trips down the creek, city walks and traditional cooking lessons.

The festival will highlight 12 unique colors – often used in traditional Chinese paintings – including goose yellow, vermilion red, moon white, sky blue and bamboo green. These hues stand for many facets of Chinese history and culture.

Calligraphy, Chinese painting and traditional martial arts demonstrations are also available.