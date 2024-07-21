﻿
News / Metro

Putuo hopes its '12 Colors' campaign will attract tourists

﻿ Yang Jian
  20:09 UTC+8, 2024-07-21       0
A new campaign aims to establish Putuo District in Shanghai as the first stop of choice for overseas visitors.
Ti Gong

Gaoling Wet Market in Zhenru Town

Putuo launched a campaign over the weekend to attract overseas visitors to the district.

The "Suzhou Creek 12 Colors" Festival is a significant part of the endeavor. The objective is to primarily introduce international tourists to local culture and traditional Chinese aesthetics.

The activities also include riverboat trips down the creek, city walks and traditional cooking lessons.

The festival will highlight 12 unique colors – often used in traditional Chinese paintings – including goose yellow, vermilion red, moon white, sky blue and bamboo green. These hues stand for many facets of Chinese history and culture.

Calligraphy, Chinese painting and traditional martial arts demonstrations are also available.

Ti Gong

The HONG SHOU FANG complex was reconstructed from lane-style houses.

Visitors can, for example, tour the Gaoling Wet Market and try classic Shanghai foods like fresh meat mooncakes and miniature steam buns. The market provides a window into local life, with kiosks selling fresh vegetables, seafood and a range of traditional cuisines.

History and architectural enthusiasts should prioritize a visit to Zhenru Old Street. This place has a history that goes back 700 years and shows both old and new Shanghai. People who come to Zhenru can try the popular mutton, which is a local specialty known for its rich flavor and tender texture.

Another attraction is the M50 Creative Park, where guests can take calligraphy, bamboo weaving and Chinese painting classes. The area is home to many artist studios and galleries, making it a creative and stimulating environment.

Children can engage in traditional activities at the X Tower Innovation Park, where they can dress up like ancient scholars and receive cultural keepsakes.

Ti Gong

The Suzhou Creek cruise

A riverboat excursion along the creek offers a unique view of the city's unique mix of new skyscrapers and historic buildings.

Global Harbor is an ideal place for buying traditional hanfu clothes. The huge mall provides cultural events year-round, making it a vibrant destination.

The Putuo Culture and Tourism Bureau anticipates that these events will make it a top destination for foreign visitors.

International travel platforms and websites will promote the festival, enabling people to discover Shanghai through "Suzhou Creek 12 Colors." It's part of a larger effort to promote Shanghai as a top international tourist destination.

Ti Gong

The Centennial Park in Caoyang Community

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Global Harbor
Suzhou Creek
