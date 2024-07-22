Shanghai heatwave set to abate as typhoon approaches

The maximum temperature in Shanghai on Monday was 37.7 degrees Celsius, indicating the 15th high-temperature day of this summer. Monday was also this year's 12th solar term, dashu, or Great Heat, which in the Chinese calendar means the hottest period of the year, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

Tuesday will be also a hot day with the mercury reaching a high of 36 to 37 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 34 degrees from Wednesday, when the city will come under the influence of Typhoon Gaemi.

The highest temperature will be around 31 to 32 degrees until Sunday, when another round of heatwave will arrive, local weathermen predicted.

This year's third typhoon, Gaemi's center was about 870 kilometers to the east of Taiwan's Keelung City at 2pm on Monday.

It is expected to arrive on the eastern sea of Taiwan Island on Wednesday and land in the coastal region between the middle part of Fujian Province and northern Zhejiang Province between Thursday night to Friday morning, bringing significant wind and rain to eastern China and its coastal areas.

The year's fourth typhoon, Prapiroon, made landfall at Wanning on the southern island province of Hainan in the wee hours of Monday without having any impact on Shanghai.