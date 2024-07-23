Shanghai acts to improve international medical service

As health capability and service improve, expatriate patients with serious conditions are seeking treatment in China instead of returning home.

The Shanghai Health Commission has designated 13 leading public hospitals and 20 private hospitals as pilot facilities to increase international medical tourism and streamline the local health sector and brand development.

The commission is also developing an international medical service standard to govern and improve Shanghai's high-end healthcare.

All hospitals on the list, especially public ones, have outstanding medical capabilities, innovative needs, and foreign service experiences.

Zhongshan Hospital, one of the top public hospitals, said talent, innovation, service, and hospital culture drive its high-quality development, while international medical tourism trials promote it.

Recently, its international division admitted a Canadian patient with terminal colorectal cancer who underwent surgery for an inguinal hernia and abdominal edema.