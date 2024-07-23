Shanghai acts to improve international medical service
As health capability and service improve, expatriate patients with serious conditions are seeking treatment in China instead of returning home.
The Shanghai Health Commission has designated 13 leading public hospitals and 20 private hospitals as pilot facilities to increase international medical tourism and streamline the local health sector and brand development.
The commission is also developing an international medical service standard to govern and improve Shanghai's high-end healthcare.
All hospitals on the list, especially public ones, have outstanding medical capabilities, innovative needs, and foreign service experiences.
Zhongshan Hospital, one of the top public hospitals, said talent, innovation, service, and hospital culture drive its high-quality development, while international medical tourism trials promote it.
Recently, its international division admitted a Canadian patient with terminal colorectal cancer who underwent surgery for an inguinal hernia and abdominal edema.
The patient received a multidisciplinary evaluation, a comprehensive surgery and a chemotherapy plan from multiple departments.
After surgery, the patient returned to work, and doctors are monitoring him and coordinating his radiotherapy and chemotherapy.
On another occasion, Duncan Peart, from the United Kingdom, expressed his gratitude to local doctors in a short video after a successful heart treatment at Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital.
"The standard of service from everyone here is first-class. They were beyond my expectations," he said. "I will be returning to the UK in September... But I will be perfectly straightforward and honest with you, I much prefer to have it done here than back in my own home country."
The growing popularity of healthcare in China among overseas patients reflects the country's improvements in medical technology, the availability of highly qualified experts, cost-effective therapies, and the ease of local care.
According to Kathy Shi, CEO of SinoUnited, China has established itself as a top destination for expats and international patients by providing high-quality, economical, and easily accessible healthcare services.