2024 Shanghai Book Fair pre-sale tickets available from today

Pre-sale ticket sales for this year's Shanghai Book Fair, scheduled for August 14 and 20 at the iconic Shanghai Exhibition Center, will start at 5pm today on the Damai ticketing platform.

Detailed ticket information is available on the Damai app. Each account can purchase a maximum of five tickets with valid IDs including a Chinese mainland resident's identity card, a passport, or a Hong Kong, Macau, or Taiwan resident's travel permit.

To further facilitate ticket purchasing for middle-aged and elderly visitors, the organizer has set up offline ticket sales throughout the city at 30 Xinhua Bookstore locations.

Visitors can purchase tickets with staff assistance by presenting their identity cards.

This year there will still be two sessions each day, a day session and an evening session.

The day session runs from 9am to 5pm and entry will be allowed until 4:30pm, while the evening session starts at 5pm and goes until 9pm, with an extension to 9:30pm on Friday and Saturday.

If anyone encounters difficulties with entry or mobile devices, staff at the entrance will guide how to resolve these issues quickly.

For those who arrive without pre-purchased tickets, the book fair will establish convenient service sites at the entrance. There will be on-site services, including ticket sales, entry guidance, and special access for people with disabilities.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Shanghai Book Fair, a significant milestone that has generated high expectations from the national publishing industry, readers, and the public.

The 2024 fair will achieve these goals through a unique "1+1+X+N" model, emphasizing distinctive themes, vibrant reading experiences, high-quality services, and a strong brand impact. This approach will blend online and offline reading, highlight new consumption trends, and promote the integration of literature, sports, tourism, and commerce.

During the fair, a plethora of activities will bridge the gap between authors and readers, featuring book launches, lectures, and author signings.

The 14th Shanghai International Literature Week, held during the book fair, invites over 30 domestic and international guests to Shanghai, including 16 foreigners.

Over 50 reading events will be launched. Renowned overseas writers such as American poet Forrest Gander, Angolan author José Eduardo Agualusa, French novelist Christian Garcin, and many others will speak at these events.