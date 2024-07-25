﻿
News / Metro

Beautiful Bund! Shanghai dazzles as the night lights come on

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:17 UTC+8, 2024-07-25       0
Light is an important part of Shanghai's night enchantment that has attracted many tourists from home and abroad, and these lights have been dazzling with increasing fervor.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:17 UTC+8, 2024-07-25       0
Beautiful Bund! Shanghai dazzles as the night lights come on
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai's iconic Bund is lit up at night.

Beautiful Bund! Shanghai dazzles as the night lights come on
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Foreign travelers pose for photos on the Bund.

Light is an important part of Shanghai's night enchantment that has attracted many tourists from home and abroad.

It was a sultry summer night in late July, with the mercury soaring above 38 degrees Celsius. However, the Bund, one of the most iconic tourist attractions of Shanghai, was packed with people, including tourists, waiting for the lights to come on on both banks of the Huangpu River.

When architectures along the river and bridges crossing it were illuminated at 7pm sharp, the crowds burst into cheers and the banks of the river were turned into dazzling and spectacular light belts, presenting a brilliant and glittering scenery.

Shanghai has seen more glittering lights with each passing year, unveiling an enchanting night view, wowing residents as well as travelers.

Reinhard Gierling from Germany was visiting the Bund for the third time.

He made the night Bund his first stop of his China tour after his flight from Germany landed in Shanghai.

"I visited China for the first time 20 years ago, and on the first view now, it's still impressive," he told Shanghai Daily.

Beautiful Bund! Shanghai dazzles as the night lights come on
Ti Gong

Shanghai's dazzling night view

Beautiful Bund! Shanghai dazzles as the night lights come on
Ti Gong

A bird's-eye view of Shanghai's commercial Lujiazui area.

"From this vantage, you see the modern part of Shanghai, and the other side, it's the old part," he noted. "The contrast is charming, and it's a great place.

"Shanghai is a very modern city and great changes have taken place."

On the other side of the Bund, Martin, a traveler from the United Kingdom, was enchanted by the night scenery of the Bund as he traveled with his wife.

"It's beautiful at night," he gushed. "It's my favorite place in Shanghai. At night, the scenery is better, because of the lights, the lights make the buildings look much more beautiful."

Having traveled to the Bund in 2015, he added that "now, there are some new buildings."

Beautiful Bund! Shanghai dazzles as the night lights come on
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Foreign travelers take photos on the Bund.

Beautiful Bund! Shanghai dazzles as the night lights come on
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A man takes photos on the Bund.

The city has made the upgrade of its landscape lights a ceaseless program.

With the 45-kilometer waterfront of the Huangpu River opening to the public, the lights along the river are not just more beautiful but also sparkling.

Recently, the landscape lighting improvement project along the Xuhui riverfront has witnessed new progress, adding a splash of color to the area with vivid and dynamic lights, creating a flowing urban night scene scroll.

The first public art architecture on the Xuhui riverfront, the West Bund Orbit, recently completed its lighting ceremony.

The lighting design of the building's exterior wall adopts streamlined elements, and the ingenious use of linear lighting facilities makes the building's exterior appear like a winding ribbon from a distance, complementing the surrounding buildings.

Beautiful Bund! Shanghai dazzles as the night lights come on
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Two foreign travelers pose on the Bund.

Beautiful Bund! Shanghai dazzles as the night lights come on
Hu Min / SHINE

A foreign traveler on the Bund.

In addition, the two orange tower cranes standing by the Huangpu River have become a new attraction at night. Based on the outline structure of the tower crane itself, warm-toned lighting is used, while the rhythmic lights on the tower body make them shine like a dazzling sculpture.

The tower cranes are decorated with floral landscapes and the lawns have been equipped with lights as well, creating a warm and cozy resting place for those taking a night stroll.

Also, construction of the first phase of the Inner Ring Road landscape lighting mainly involving the space under the bridge between Songhuajiang Road and Zhoujiazui Road section in Yangpu District was completed earlier this month.

Beautiful Bund! Shanghai dazzles as the night lights come on
Hu Min / SHINE

The Bund is packed with tourists at night.

Beautiful Bund! Shanghai dazzles as the night lights come on
Hu Min / SHINE

The Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall

Based on the "Shanghai Landscape Lighting Plan (2024-2035)," LED lights have been used to illuminate the bridge, with warm colors on ordinary days and dynamic color effect during holidays.

Different lights are arranged at different heights, enriching the urban spatial design and providing a unique night visual enjoyment for residents.

"The space under the bridge is part of the urban public space, and with an artistic approach, it has a more lively atmosphere," said a resident surnamed Cheng.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival is scheduled to run from September 19 to October 18, presenting a spectacular visual feast.

With the theme of "Travel in Light – Exploring the Realm of Time and Space, Blooming the Beauty of Light and Shadow," it echoes Shanghai's goal of becoming the "first stop" for inbound tourists in China and shapes the image of a "world-renowned night city".

Beautiful Bund! Shanghai dazzles as the night lights come on
Ti Gong

The 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival is scheduled to run between September 19 and October 18.

The main venue will be set at the Shanghai Exhibition Center in Jing'an District, with 12 sub-venues across Shanghai.

During the festival, the city's elevated roads, landmark attractions along the Suzhou Creek and Huangpu River such as the West Bund Museum and Butterfly Bay Park, riverfront areas in the North Bund, commercial circles such as Xujiahui and Nanjing Rd W., scenic spots like Zhujiajiao Ancient Town, M50 Creative Park, and the Normandie Apartments, as well as some city parks and greenery areas will be illuminated, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Zhujiajiao Ancient Town
Shanghai Exhibition Center
Huangpu River
Xujiahui
Yangpu
Xuhui
Huangpu
Zhujiajiao
North Bund
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     