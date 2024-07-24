Shanghai's first West Bund Street Food Night Market to open

Discover the vibrant West Bund Night Alley, the first street food night market in Xuhui District, and Shanghai's latest nightlife destination.

From July 26 to August 11, every Friday to Sunday from 4pm to 10pm, enjoy a feast of flavors, live band performances, outdoor movies, and more – all with free admission.

The unique event features over 200 brands across three weeks, offering more than 50 food stalls, exclusive themed events including a sports week and a celebration for Qixi Festival, the Chinese Valentine's Day, injecting new life into the summer nights.

Join the night market at Longtai Road, Xuhui Riverside, for an extraordinary culinary adventure.

Savor global delights such as German hotdogs, American barbecue, Italian gelato, Korean snacks and creative Nepalese dishes, all without leaving Shanghai.

From delectable desserts to exquisite snacks, every bite combines traditional flavors and modern culinary artistry. Quench your thirst with various beverages, including coffee, craft beer and refreshing lemon tea.

Date: July 26 to August 11, every Friday to Sunday, 4pm-10pm

Address: Longtai Rd, Xuhui Riverside (near Longteng Avenue)