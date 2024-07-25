﻿
Luggage lockers at Shanghai metro stations start trial operation Saturday

The trial operation for luggage lockers installed at local metro stations – currently 12 in number – in Shanghai will kick off on Saturday and will run through the end of August.
The trial operation for luggage lockers installed at Metro stations in Shanghai will kick off on Saturday and will run through the end of August. The trial services are available at 24 spots at 12 stations.

All the lockers are self-service units with bilingual instructions. During the trial, the lockers are free of charge but they can be used for 8 hours maximum within one day, according to the Metro authority.

The 12 stations are all near transportation hubs, famous tourism sites and commercial centers. For passengers' convenience, the 332 lockers come in three sizes, catering to different needs from storing a backpack to a large suitcase.

For using the service, passengers should pay a 20-yuan (US$2.76) deposit, which will be returned after the luggage is taken.

For items being stored for more than 8 hours or trans-day, staff will contact the passengers.

Passengers can use their WeChat or Alipay apps to complete the entire DIY service and the Shanghai Metro's official app will also soon offer information to use the service.

For expatriates, the instructions are detailed and in clear English.

The service will be officially launched in September, from when the per hour fee for a small locker will be 2 yuan, medium locker 4 yuan and big locker 5 yuan. The maximum cost every 24 hours will be 12 yuan for a small locker, 24 yuan for a medium locker and 30 yuan for a big locker.

Shanghai Metro / Ti Gong

Guidance for storing and retrieving the packages

Luggage lockers at Shanghai metro stations start trial operation Saturday
Shanghai Metro / Ti Gong

The process of using the lockers via Alipay

Tips:

All the luggage lockers installed now are inside metro operation areas, which means passengers must pass through security check first.

All items must be in line with metro regulations. No inflammable, explosive, hazardous and banned items are allowed in luggage deposit.

A 24-hour service hotline is available for the service: 400-1020-932, 95333.

Passengers can call Shanghai Metro on its hotline 021-64370000 or its official Weibo to leave comments and suggestions on the service.

The 12 Metro stations with luggage lockers

  1. Shanghai Railway Station
  2. People's Square Station
  3. Shaanxi Road S Station
  4. Nanjing Road E Station
  5. Hongqiao Terminal 2 Station
  6. Yuyuan Garden Station
  7. Dashijie Station
  8. Lujiazui Station
  9. Site of the First CPC National Congress · Huangpi Road S Station
  10. Qufu Road Station
  11. Oriental Sports Center Station
  12. Longyang Road Station

