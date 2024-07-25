﻿
News / Metro

KOKUYO hosts stationery expo at Changning Raffles Clock Tower

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  14:14 UTC+8, 2024-07-25       0
Step into the whimsical world of Japanese stationery brand KOKUYO at the 2024 KOKUYO HAKU Stationery Expo event!
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  14:14 UTC+8, 2024-07-25       0
KOKUYO hosts stationery expo at Changning Raffles Clock Tower

Step into the whimsical world of Japanese stationery brand KOKUYO at the 2024 KOKUYO HAKU Stationery Expo event.

Between July 26 and 28, from 10am to 10pm, the Changning Raffles Clock Tower will transform into an enchanting village made entirely of stationery.

This immersive event, themed "Summer Roaming," invites you to explore KOKUYO TOWN – a place where every corner is filled with delightful surprises.

Imagine camping in a Soft Coil Tent, studying in a Campus Wireless Notebook Apartment, or taking a stroll around the Scissor Tower.

You can even visit the museum to uncover fascinating facts about the stationery you love.

Beyond shopping for your favorite items, simply wandering through the event is sure to bring joy, with plenty of photo opportunities that are perfect for sharing.

To make the most of your visit, reservations are essential. You can register online to secure your preferred time slot.

Those who arrive between 10am and 3pm with a reservation have the chance to receive a limited-edition town citizen keychain.

For visitors from 3pm to 10pm, queuing and registering as a member on-site might earn you a HAKU Amusement Park badge.

KOKUYO hosts stationery expo at Changning Raffles Clock Tower

Limited-edition town citizen keychains are available.

KOKUYO hosts stationery expo at Changning Raffles Clock Tower

HAKU Amusement Park badge are also on offer.

To keep everyone refreshed, Suntory will provide drinks to attendees with paper tickets, while supplies last.

The event showcases exclusive products like the Summer Roaming series, featuring adorable designs and practical items perfect for city walks.

The Forest Secret series offers beautifully illustrated covers by artist, while the Summer Picnic Season introduces a limited-edition sketchbook that could become the next must-have item.

KOKUYO hosts stationery expo at Changning Raffles Clock Tower

Summer Roaming series

KOKUYO hosts stationery expo at Changning Raffles Clock Tower

Forest Secret series

The event also features agent products from brands such as Kawabe, Sanby, and シール堂, offering handkerchiefs, stamps, decorative tape, umbrellas, and more. These are sure to delight any stationery enthusiast.

KOKUYO hosts stationery expo at Changning Raffles Clock Tower

Sanby stamps

KOKUYO hosts stationery expo at Changning Raffles Clock Tower

シール堂 stickers

Special perks and exclusive gifts await visitors, with more details to be unveiled in the days leading up to the event.

Follow @Campus Style KOKUYO for updates and sneak peeks of what's in store.

This summer, dive into the enchanting KOKUYO Town and discover a world of stationery wonders.

Prepare to be amazed and start planning your visit to this magical event that promises to make your summer truly unforgettable.

Date: July 26-28, 10am-10pm

Venue: Changning Raffles Clock Tower

Address: 1139 Changning Rd

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Changning
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     