KOKUYO hosts stationery expo at Changning Raffles Clock Tower

Step into the whimsical world of Japanese stationery brand KOKUYO at the 2024 KOKUYO HAKU Stationery Expo event.

Between July 26 and 28, from 10am to 10pm, the Changning Raffles Clock Tower will transform into an enchanting village made entirely of stationery.

This immersive event, themed "Summer Roaming," invites you to explore KOKUYO TOWN – a place where every corner is filled with delightful surprises.

Imagine camping in a Soft Coil Tent, studying in a Campus Wireless Notebook Apartment, or taking a stroll around the Scissor Tower.

You can even visit the museum to uncover fascinating facts about the stationery you love.

Beyond shopping for your favorite items, simply wandering through the event is sure to bring joy, with plenty of photo opportunities that are perfect for sharing.

To make the most of your visit, reservations are essential. You can register online to secure your preferred time slot.

Those who arrive between 10am and 3pm with a reservation have the chance to receive a limited-edition town citizen keychain.

For visitors from 3pm to 10pm, queuing and registering as a member on-site might earn you a HAKU Amusement Park badge.