KOKUYO hosts stationery expo at Changning Raffles Clock Tower
Step into the whimsical world of Japanese stationery brand KOKUYO at the 2024 KOKUYO HAKU Stationery Expo event.
Between July 26 and 28, from 10am to 10pm, the Changning Raffles Clock Tower will transform into an enchanting village made entirely of stationery.
This immersive event, themed "Summer Roaming," invites you to explore KOKUYO TOWN – a place where every corner is filled with delightful surprises.
Imagine camping in a Soft Coil Tent, studying in a Campus Wireless Notebook Apartment, or taking a stroll around the Scissor Tower.
You can even visit the museum to uncover fascinating facts about the stationery you love.
Beyond shopping for your favorite items, simply wandering through the event is sure to bring joy, with plenty of photo opportunities that are perfect for sharing.
To make the most of your visit, reservations are essential. You can register online to secure your preferred time slot.
Those who arrive between 10am and 3pm with a reservation have the chance to receive a limited-edition town citizen keychain.
For visitors from 3pm to 10pm, queuing and registering as a member on-site might earn you a HAKU Amusement Park badge.
To keep everyone refreshed, Suntory will provide drinks to attendees with paper tickets, while supplies last.
The event showcases exclusive products like the Summer Roaming series, featuring adorable designs and practical items perfect for city walks.
The Forest Secret series offers beautifully illustrated covers by artist, while the Summer Picnic Season introduces a limited-edition sketchbook that could become the next must-have item.
The event also features agent products from brands such as Kawabe, Sanby, and シール堂, offering handkerchiefs, stamps, decorative tape, umbrellas, and more. These are sure to delight any stationery enthusiast.
Special perks and exclusive gifts await visitors, with more details to be unveiled in the days leading up to the event.
Follow @Campus Style KOKUYO for updates and sneak peeks of what's in store.
This summer, dive into the enchanting KOKUYO Town and discover a world of stationery wonders.
Prepare to be amazed and start planning your visit to this magical event that promises to make your summer truly unforgettable.
Date: July 26-28, 10am-10pm
Venue: Changning Raffles Clock Tower
Address: 1139 Changning Rd