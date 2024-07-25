Shanghai's biggest dental facility set to open

Shanghai's biggest dental medical center will be put into use on Monday.

Shanghai Stomatological Hospital's Minhang branch on Hechuan Road will become the second public hospital, apart from Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital, offering 24-hour emergency dental service in the city.

The new hospital has a comprehensive dental department as well as multidisciplinary center for complicated cases and children's orthodontic center.

The hospital offers both outpatient and inpatient service. While its outpatient services are accessible only by reservation, the hospital will set aside a certain quota each day for special patients like the elderly, the disabled and expatriates, who don't know or have difficulty in making reservations.

Commercial medical insurances will be soon available at the new hospital.