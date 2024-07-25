Huangpu launches Shanghai Summer 'Trendy Huaihai' campaign

Shanghai's iconic Huaihai Road commercial hub launched its "Shanghai Summer" shopping campaign on Wednesday, with tour and cycling routes, as well as shopping coupons worth millions of yuan for overseas tourists.

The "Shanghai Summer: Trendy Huaihai" event was initiated at the Memorial Hall of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The Huaihai Road commercial hub aims to become a world-class shopping district. New measures are in place to boost consumption and economic growth. Sales along the road have increased by 11.2 percent this year, according to the Huangpu District government.

The event is part of a city-wide summer campaign by the Shanghai Commerce Commission. Major groups like Bailian, Jinjiang International, Shui On Land and Huaihai Group, along with social media platform Xiaohongshu (Red), will launch a series of events along the landmark road this summer.

The events include the "Shanghai Summer: Huaihai Tour," featuring six walking and cycling routes that cover historic sites, malls and cultural spots. They aim to blend fashion and tradition, commerce and culture, and shopping and social experiences.

Bailian Group launched the "Friendly Shopping PRO" marketing campaign, which targets overseas tourists by giving away 10 million yuan (US$1.37 million) in gift cards. The initiative aims to attract more international visitors and boost local spending. Bailian TX Huaihai and Huaihai 755 malls will also host various art and cultural events.