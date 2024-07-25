﻿
Huangpu launches Shanghai Summer 'Trendy Huaihai' campaign

The Huaihai Road commercial hub launched its "Shanghai Summer" shopping campaign, which includes tour and cycling routes and shopping coupons for overseas tourists.
Ti Gong

Officials launch the "Shanghai Summer: Trendy Huaihai" promotion campaign on Wednesday.

Shanghai's iconic Huaihai Road commercial hub launched its "Shanghai Summer" shopping campaign on Wednesday, with tour and cycling routes, as well as shopping coupons worth millions of yuan for overseas tourists.

The "Shanghai Summer: Trendy Huaihai" event was initiated at the Memorial Hall of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The Huaihai Road commercial hub aims to become a world-class shopping district. New measures are in place to boost consumption and economic growth. Sales along the road have increased by 11.2 percent this year, according to the Huangpu District government.

The event is part of a city-wide summer campaign by the Shanghai Commerce Commission. Major groups like Bailian, Jinjiang International, Shui On Land and Huaihai Group, along with social media platform Xiaohongshu (Red), will launch a series of events along the landmark road this summer.

The events include the "Shanghai Summer: Huaihai Tour," featuring six walking and cycling routes that cover historic sites, malls and cultural spots. They aim to blend fashion and tradition, commerce and culture, and shopping and social experiences.

Bailian Group launched the "Friendly Shopping PRO" marketing campaign, which targets overseas tourists by giving away 10 million yuan (US$1.37 million) in gift cards. The initiative aims to attract more international visitors and boost local spending. Bailian TX Huaihai and Huaihai 755 malls will also host various art and cultural events.

Ti Gong

Officials launch a virtual reality exhibition of the Memorial Hall of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Shui On Land's "New World, Summer Together" campaign includes music, photography, sports and fashion features. Notable events like the "Summer Music Festival" and the "Summer Run Calorie" sports market aim to create a vibrant shopping and social space.

Xiaohongshu's "Street Life Festival" links online communities with public spaces along Huaihai Road. They will create areas like the "Art Glowing Street" and "Food Walkabout Street" to offer new shopping experiences.

The "Huaihai Red" Talent Service Station and "Wutong Alley" Community Service Stations were also launched. The stations aim to support local talent and integrate business, culture and health services, providing career guidance, education and policy consultations.

The "Digital First Congress: Journey to the Original Aspiration" virtual reality exhibition was unveiled. The immersive exhibition uses VR to present the revolutionary history of the CPC in an engaging way, making that past accessible and appealing to a broader audience.

The Huaihai Road commercial hub will focus on first-launch economies, brand economies and night-time economies. The goal is to enhance the downtown district's global influence.

Future plans include brand upgrades and promotion of green consumption. The road aims to be a world-class shopping street with high cultural, commercial and environmental standards, the Huangpu government said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
﻿
