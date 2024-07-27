Luggage lockers at city metros prove popular

Almost all the luggage lockers at 12 Metro stations were rented within hours on Saturday, the first day they were put into trial operation.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Almost all the luggage lockers at 12 Metro stations were rented within hours on Saturday, the first day they were put into trial operation. Yu Jie, who put her case in a locker at the People's Square Station, said it is a very convenient and passenger-friendly service. "I am taking my father out in Shanghai," she said. "We planned to deposit the case at the hotel and then go out for a city walk. After seeing the locker in the Metro station, I put it here and can go sightseeing directly. The instructions are clear and the operation is easy, as I just need to scan the QR code and follow the process." But she also gave some suggestions. "I saw all the operation must be conducted through a smart phone and no cash is accepted for payment," she said. "For elderly people like my father, they may have difficulty in fulfilling the whole process."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Another passenger named Yang, from Shandong Province, found all the lockers at the station were occupied around 1pm. He and his wife waited for about 15 minutes to secure one. "We arrived yesterday and will go back home tonight," he said. "I think the lockers are very helpful as we don't have to take our suitcase along when travelling. And eight hours for free is long enough for us to walk around the Bund and the pedestrian shopping area. "But I think maybe there should be more lockers as there is a huge demand here. I also wish my hometown will adopt this convenient measure."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

All the lockers are self-service units with bilingual instructions. During the trial, the lockers are free of charge but they can be used for eight hours maximum within one day, according to the Metro authority. Passengers pay a 20-yuan (US$2.76) deposit, which will be returned after the luggage is taken. All the 12 stations are near transportation hubs, famous tourism sites and commercial centers. For passengers' convenience, the 332 lockers come in three sizes, catering to different needs from storing a backpack to a large suitcase.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Officials said they will expand the quantity of lockers and renovate its service after trial operations. They welcome passengers' suggestions and comments. Passengers can use their WeChat or Alipay apps to complete the entire service, and the screen on the lockers will also show the quantity of available lockers. For expatriates, the instructions are detailed and in clear English. The machine is also equipped with POS machines to allow the use of overseas bankcards. The service will be officially launched in September, from when the per hour fee for a small locker will be 2 yuan, medium locker 4 yuan and big locker 5 yuan. The maximum cost every 24 hours will be 12 yuan for a small locker, 24 yuan for a medium locker and 30 yuan for a big locker, Metro officials said.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE