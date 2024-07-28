Medical experts share knowledge with students on TV

A special program will be on the Shanghai Education TV Station at 8pm on Sunday.

Local top medical experts, including those who have served in the anti-pandemic frontline and experts who have served in the health sector for dozens of years with extraordinary achievements,will use their own examples to share their feeling and comments with young medical staff.

It is a special gift that local authorities give to these newly enrolled medical staff, some of who will also show on the program to discuss with top experts their determination in learning and practicing medicine.

The program is also the nation's first to promote the spirit of medical experts and encourage young medical professionals to learn from these experts under the tense relationship between medical professionals and patients.

This includes a recent incident when a cardiovascular physician in Zhejiang Province was attacked by a patient's relative and died later. The event caused wide attention in the medical field in the nation.

Focusing on medical ethics, experts told young staff how they have spent their entire lives to chase for medical development and solve patients' pain.

Dr Zhong Ming from Zhongshan Hospital, the first doctor in Shanghai to support Wuhan when the COVID-19 broke out in 2020, also shared his comment in facing death while serving in the anti-pandemic fight.