Shanghai highlights importance of vector control

The Shanghai Health Commission has teamed up with Shanghai Jiao Tong University's School of Public Health to establish a training base on vector prevention and control in eateries, schools and construction sites.

Precise vector prevention and control guidelines have been included in the city's new three-year health campaign in order to create a clean and healthy environment, as well as control vector-born diseases such as dengue fever.

Twenty-four cases of dengue fever had been reported in the city through the first six months of this year. There was only one case reported in the first six months last year, according to the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

To enhance public awareness on vector control, health authorities have developed online courses and smart phone games, officials said on Monday.

"New technology and new measures will also be introduced to train both professionals in key facilities and ordinary residents so that they get the correct information," said Wang Hui, director of Shanghai Jiao Tong University's School of Public Health.

Hospitals, schools, government facilities, parks, construction sites, wet markets and residential complexes are being given mosquito density monitoring kits and supplies to treat common mosquito breeding places. Employees in these places will also be given instruction on how to do everything.

Educational pamphlets on dengue fever prevention, symptoms and how to cooperate with professionals will be distributed among the public to raise awareness.