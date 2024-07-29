﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai highlights importance of vector control

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:39 UTC+8, 2024-07-29       0
With dengue fever cases on the rise, the Shanghai Health Commission and Shanghai Jiao Tong University are teaming up to raise awareness and train people how to deal with mosquitos.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:39 UTC+8, 2024-07-29       0

The Shanghai Health Commission has teamed up with Shanghai Jiao Tong University's School of Public Health to establish a training base on vector prevention and control in eateries, schools and construction sites.

Precise vector prevention and control guidelines have been included in the city's new three-year health campaign in order to create a clean and healthy environment, as well as control vector-born diseases such as dengue fever.

Twenty-four cases of dengue fever had been reported in the city through the first six months of this year. There was only one case reported in the first six months last year, according to the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

To enhance public awareness on vector control, health authorities have developed online courses and smart phone games, officials said on Monday.

"New technology and new measures will also be introduced to train both professionals in key facilities and ordinary residents so that they get the correct information," said Wang Hui, director of Shanghai Jiao Tong University's School of Public Health.

Hospitals, schools, government facilities, parks, construction sites, wet markets and residential complexes are being given mosquito density monitoring kits and supplies to treat common mosquito breeding places. Employees in these places will also be given instruction on how to do everything.

Educational pamphlets on dengue fever prevention, symptoms and how to cooperate with professionals will be distributed among the public to raise awareness.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     