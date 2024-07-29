Hui Forum highlights special China-France bond

Several speakers spoke about the historical ties that have linked the two nations and how this relationship continues to have an impact on both societies in the modern world.

As the Paris Olympics thrill people around the world and China and France celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations, Zikawei Library hosted the "Hui Forum" over the weekend. It presented the "China-France Bond," inviting the public to delve into the deep-rooted connection between these two nations. Held on Saturday afternoon, the event featured speakers who provided insights into the cultural and historical ties between China and France. They included a French teacher at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, an executive of France-based urban sports event organizer Hurricane Group and a curator at West Bund Art Museum.

Ti Gong

Hamza Boukili, a math teacher at Shanghai Jiao Tong University Paris Elite Institute of Technology, shared his experiences on deciding to move to China, his life in Shanghai and getting a permanent resident ID card. He is now involved in a startup project based in Jiangyin, Wuxi. This initiative was launched through a China-France incubator with the objective of fostering closer ties between China and France, especially in tech entrepreneurship. The goal is to bring mature technologies from France to China for further development. "For me, this project is very interesting because it involves innovation, which is highly regarded at our institute at Shanghai Jiao Tong University," Boukili said. "It is also interesting for France because French engineers and professors can collaborate with companies here in China through this project. This initiative not only strengthens the relationship between the two countries, but also promotes valuable technological and educational exchanges."

Ti Gong

Song Yulin, general manager of Hurricane Group China, has dedicated herself to the field of sporting events. The newness of these BMX and skateboarding events means work will be required over the long-term to nurture young athletes and fans. Since 2023, Hurricane Group has positioned its flagship event of the FISE World Series as one of the top three in France, alongside the French Open and Tour de France, and enjoys sponsorship from the Élysée Palace. Now they are working with the West Bund area in Xuhui District on bringing the FISE World Series to Shanghai. "During French President Macron's visit to Beijing in April last year, a China-France joint statement was issued, expressing the desire for both countries to promote the construction of sports venues and increase exchanges between young athletes. We are actively working on these goals," said Song.

Ti Gong