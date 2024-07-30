AI technology helps residents honor departed heroes

From a digital memorial hall through digital humans and an online exhibition, revolutionary heroes have been remembered in the city in a unique way while still cherishing history.

A special event was held at Fushouyuan Haigang Lingyuan Cemetery in the Pudong New Area on Monday to celebrate the 97th anniversary of the establishment of the People's Liberation Army and to commemorate Shanghai-born martyr Lin Da (1914-1947).

Lin was "reanimated" after a centenary when the cemetery made the first attempt to apply artificial intelligence technology to create a digital human. It successfully restored a digital image of martyr Lin, using AI to drive "his" mouth, head, and body movements.

Lin was a native of the former Nanhui County in Shanghai who fought against Japanese invaders in the War of Resistance against Japan after the September 18 Incident that marked the start of Japan's invasion of China. Lin died in an aircraft bombing in 1947 in Shandong Province.