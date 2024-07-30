﻿
News / Metro

AI technology helps residents honor departed heroes

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:25 UTC+8, 2024-07-30       0
An event at Fushouyuan Haigang Lingyuan Cemetery on Monday marked the 97th anniversary of the establishment of the PLA and to commemorate Shanghai-born martyr Lin Da (1914-1947).
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:25 UTC+8, 2024-07-30       0
AI technology helps residents honor departed heroes
Ti Gong

Visitors cherish history at the cemetery on Monday.

From a digital memorial hall through digital humans and an online exhibition, revolutionary heroes have been remembered in the city in a unique way while still cherishing history.

A special event was held at Fushouyuan Haigang Lingyuan Cemetery in the Pudong New Area on Monday to celebrate the 97th anniversary of the establishment of the People's Liberation Army and to commemorate Shanghai-born martyr Lin Da (1914-1947).

Lin was "reanimated" after a centenary when the cemetery made the first attempt to apply artificial intelligence technology to create a digital human. It successfully restored a digital image of martyr Lin, using AI to drive "his" mouth, head, and body movements.

Lin was a native of the former Nanhui County in Shanghai who fought against Japanese invaders in the War of Resistance against Japan after the September 18 Incident that marked the start of Japan's invasion of China. Lin died in an aircraft bombing in 1947 in Shandong Province.

AI technology helps residents honor departed heroes
Ti Gong

Via artificial technology, Shanghai-born martyr Lin Da is "reanimated."

By integrating the digital ancestral hall, digital human, AI family biography, and online commemoration functions, a digital memorial hall of Lin was established, presenting photos, images, and personal belongings of Lin in a vivid 3D exhibition hall style.

Through digital presentation and permanent preservation, it passes on the spirit of the hero and enables the public to pay tribute and remember him online.

"The new approach extends the meaning of life and provides another way to remember the heroes and cherish history," said a resident Ma Linwei.

An offline exhibition of Lin's belongings and historical materials is happening at the same time.

People also laid flowers to remember the outstanding contributions of the heroes to the country and the people at the tomb on Monday.

With digital technology being increasingly applied in many areas, China's traditional interment and funeral industry is being reshaped in a revolutionary way, bringing healing comfort to those who have lost their loved ones and easing their pain.

This was the first time that the technology was applied to "restore" a revolutionary hero in the city.

AI technology helps residents honor departed heroes

A digital memorial hall is launched.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong New Area
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     