AI technology helps residents honor departed heroes
From a digital memorial hall through digital humans and an online exhibition, revolutionary heroes have been remembered in the city in a unique way while still cherishing history.
A special event was held at Fushouyuan Haigang Lingyuan Cemetery in the Pudong New Area on Monday to celebrate the 97th anniversary of the establishment of the People's Liberation Army and to commemorate Shanghai-born martyr Lin Da (1914-1947).
Lin was "reanimated" after a centenary when the cemetery made the first attempt to apply artificial intelligence technology to create a digital human. It successfully restored a digital image of martyr Lin, using AI to drive "his" mouth, head, and body movements.
Lin was a native of the former Nanhui County in Shanghai who fought against Japanese invaders in the War of Resistance against Japan after the September 18 Incident that marked the start of Japan's invasion of China. Lin died in an aircraft bombing in 1947 in Shandong Province.
By integrating the digital ancestral hall, digital human, AI family biography, and online commemoration functions, a digital memorial hall of Lin was established, presenting photos, images, and personal belongings of Lin in a vivid 3D exhibition hall style.
Through digital presentation and permanent preservation, it passes on the spirit of the hero and enables the public to pay tribute and remember him online.
"The new approach extends the meaning of life and provides another way to remember the heroes and cherish history," said a resident Ma Linwei.
An offline exhibition of Lin's belongings and historical materials is happening at the same time.
People also laid flowers to remember the outstanding contributions of the heroes to the country and the people at the tomb on Monday.
With digital technology being increasingly applied in many areas, China's traditional interment and funeral industry is being reshaped in a revolutionary way, bringing healing comfort to those who have lost their loved ones and easing their pain.
This was the first time that the technology was applied to "restore" a revolutionary hero in the city.