﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai launches 'agricultural Silicon Valley' in Fengxian

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:59 UTC+8, 2024-07-30       0
Shanghai launched the Agriculture Science & Technology Valley in suburban Fengxian District on Tuesday to enhance agricultural development and innovation.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:59 UTC+8, 2024-07-30       0
Shanghai launches 'agricultural Silicon Valley' in Fengxian
Ti Gong

Officials jointly launch the Shanghai Agriculture Science & Technology Valley in suburban Fengxian District on Tuesday.

Shanghai launched the Agriculture Science & Technology Valley in suburban Fengxian District on Tuesday, aiming to become an "agricultural Silicon Valley" and enhance agricultural development and innovation.

The master plan for the development of the new valley through 2035 was unveiled. It focuses on creating a world-leading agricultural science and technology hub, the district government said.

The valley will support rural development, industrial transformation and scientific research. It aims to serve the Yangtze River Delta region and beyond.

The valley's structure includes a core innovation center, several product-testing zones and a number of "agricultural demonstration sites" across the district.

It will foster industrial clusters in core seeds, biological genes, plant extraction and smart agricultural equipment.

The valley plans to create a top-notch innovation environment, according to Wang Jiandong, executive vice director of Fengxian. It will foster healthy agricultural brands, attract talent and promote technology in agriculture, he said.

Shanghai launches 'agricultural Silicon Valley' in Fengxian
Ti Gong

Key office buildings in the core area of the valley in Fengxian.

The restructured Shanghai Rural Property Exchange will also be part of the valley. It will facilitate the marketization of agricultural resources and the conversion of scientific achievements into practical applications.

The project will also leverage various supportive policies. These include the policies of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone Lingang New Area, Zhangjiang High-Tech Park and the five "new cities" namely in Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang and Fengxian districts as well as Nanhui (in the Pudong New Area).

They offer a special development fund totaling 1 billion yuan (US$138 million) in the initial phase for scientific research, talent projects and innovation.

The measures also include an investment guidance fund of 500 million yuan for angel funds, up to 5 million yuan in awards for key technology projects, and grants of up to 2 million yuan for leading innovation teams. Housing purchase discounts and cash subsidies will be offered for talents.

The valley aims to become a leading "agricultural Silicon Valley," driving innovation and growth in China's agricultural sector, said Wang.

Shanghai launches 'agricultural Silicon Valley' in Fengxian
Ti Gong

Innovative projects and companies sign up to develop in the new valley.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Pudong New Area
Yangtze River
Fengxian
Songjiang
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     