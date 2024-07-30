Shanghai launches 'agricultural Silicon Valley' in Fengxian

Shanghai launched the Agriculture Science & Technology Valley in suburban Fengxian District on Tuesday, aiming to become an "agricultural Silicon Valley" and enhance agricultural development and innovation.

The master plan for the development of the new valley through 2035 was unveiled. It focuses on creating a world-leading agricultural science and technology hub, the district government said.

The valley will support rural development, industrial transformation and scientific research. It aims to serve the Yangtze River Delta region and beyond.

The valley's structure includes a core innovation center, several product-testing zones and a number of "agricultural demonstration sites" across the district.

It will foster industrial clusters in core seeds, biological genes, plant extraction and smart agricultural equipment.

The valley plans to create a top-notch innovation environment, according to Wang Jiandong, executive vice director of Fengxian. It will foster healthy agricultural brands, attract talent and promote technology in agriculture, he said.