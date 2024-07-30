Shanghai launches 'agricultural Silicon Valley' in Fengxian
Shanghai launched the Agriculture Science & Technology Valley in suburban Fengxian District on Tuesday, aiming to become an "agricultural Silicon Valley" and enhance agricultural development and innovation.
The master plan for the development of the new valley through 2035 was unveiled. It focuses on creating a world-leading agricultural science and technology hub, the district government said.
The valley will support rural development, industrial transformation and scientific research. It aims to serve the Yangtze River Delta region and beyond.
The valley's structure includes a core innovation center, several product-testing zones and a number of "agricultural demonstration sites" across the district.
It will foster industrial clusters in core seeds, biological genes, plant extraction and smart agricultural equipment.
The valley plans to create a top-notch innovation environment, according to Wang Jiandong, executive vice director of Fengxian. It will foster healthy agricultural brands, attract talent and promote technology in agriculture, he said.
The restructured Shanghai Rural Property Exchange will also be part of the valley. It will facilitate the marketization of agricultural resources and the conversion of scientific achievements into practical applications.
The project will also leverage various supportive policies. These include the policies of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone Lingang New Area, Zhangjiang High-Tech Park and the five "new cities" namely in Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang and Fengxian districts as well as Nanhui (in the Pudong New Area).
They offer a special development fund totaling 1 billion yuan (US$138 million) in the initial phase for scientific research, talent projects and innovation.
The measures also include an investment guidance fund of 500 million yuan for angel funds, up to 5 million yuan in awards for key technology projects, and grants of up to 2 million yuan for leading innovation teams. Housing purchase discounts and cash subsidies will be offered for talents.
The valley aims to become a leading "agricultural Silicon Valley," driving innovation and growth in China's agricultural sector, said Wang.