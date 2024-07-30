﻿
Shanghai hospital saves Indonesian sailor after heart attack

The sailor collapsed late at night while aboard an engineering vessel in the East China Sea. Doctors now expect him to make a full recovery after emergency surgery.
An Indonesian sailor who suffered a heart attack is recovering after having emergency surgery at Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital, officials said on Tuesday.

The sailor was working on a Bahamian engineering vessel in the wee hours on July 15 when he collapsed.

A rescue helicopter transported him from the vessel in the East China Sea to Gaodong Airport. An ambulance then transferred him to the hospital, where doctors and nurses were waiting.

He was unconscious and in a critical condition upon arrival.

Doctors conducted surgery immediately, finding and opening three blocked heart arteries.

Surgery was successful and doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

The sailor expressed his gratitude to the medical staff at Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital.

Ti Gong

The Indonesian sailor is seen with the doctors and nurses who saved his life.

Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital said it has developed a movable intensive care unit to make full use of the "golden time" of critical patient rescue by moving all doctors, medical equipment, diagnosis and treatment to the emergency room.

The hospital, which is located near the coast, worked with rescue helicopter crews to create a patient transfer and treatment system.

The hospital has received more than 10 patients from vessels in the East Sea.

Since many patients rescued from the sea are expatriates, the hospital has negotiated deals with medical insurance companies.

Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital has reached direct billing agreements with about 30 insurance companies and has established an international medical department to offer high-quality service to expatriates and Chinese.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
