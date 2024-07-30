Shanghai hospital saves Indonesian sailor after heart attack

An Indonesian sailor who suffered a heart attack is recovering after having emergency surgery at Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital, officials said on Tuesday.

The sailor was working on a Bahamian engineering vessel in the wee hours on July 15 when he collapsed.

A rescue helicopter transported him from the vessel in the East China Sea to Gaodong Airport. An ambulance then transferred him to the hospital, where doctors and nurses were waiting.

He was unconscious and in a critical condition upon arrival.

Doctors conducted surgery immediately, finding and opening three blocked heart arteries.

Surgery was successful and doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

The sailor expressed his gratitude to the medical staff at Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital.