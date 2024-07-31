﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai's municipal railway system taking shape

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:37 UTC+8, 2024-07-31       0
Shanghai's municipal railway system, a key part of the local transportation network, connects the downtown areas with the "five new cities" and rural regions under development.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:37 UTC+8, 2024-07-31       0

Shanghai's municipal railway system is an important part of the local transportation network.

This railway system connects Shanghai's downtown areas with the "five new cities" and rural regions under development. It also links with the national railway or rail traffic of nearby cities in order to achieve a 60-minute intra-city circle, like an outer circle. Shanghai is building the "five new cities" in the suburban districts of Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang, and Fengxian as well as Nanhui in the Pudong New Area

The trains have a designated speed of 160 kilometers per hour, adopt bus-like operation and the distance between stations is about 3km on average.

They can offer convenient, high-speed and comfortable service and passengers can enter the stations by simply scanning a QR code or using their public transport card and get on the train whenever it arrives. The shortest interval is only 3 minutes.

Currently, five lines of the municipal railway system are under construction. They are: the airport connection line, Jiamin line, Hanhui subline, Shifanqu line and Nanfeng line.

Shanghai has designed a 1,157km municipal railway system. Currently, 295.5km of the railway and 50 stations are under construction.

All lines have two types of trains: four carriages holding a maximum of 748 people and eight carriages holding 1,604 people.

Five lines:

Airport connection line

With construction starting on June 28, 2019, the 68.8-km line passes through Minhang and Xuhui districts and Pudong. So far, main structure construction of seven stations has been completed and they are now undergoing interior decoration and other affiliated project construction.

Jiamin line

Construction began on June 28, 2021, and the 44.04-km line passes through Jiading and Minhang districts.

Nanhui subline

Construction for the line, which is 34.86km long, began on January 4, 2022.

Shifanqu line

With construction kicking off on July 13, 2022, the 52.4-km line passes through Minhang and Qingpu districts.

Nanfeng line

Construction for the 95.6-km line commenced on December 28, 2023, and it passes through Pudong and Fengxian, Songjiang and Jinshan districts.

The Airport connection line is expected to start trial operation in September.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong New Area
Fengxian
Jinshan
Minhang
Songjiang
Xuhui
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     