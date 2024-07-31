Shanghai Tourism Festival launches citywalk vlog contest for university students
What kind of city is Shanghai in the eyes of Generation Z (born between 1997 and 2012)? How many cool ways are there to enjoy summer in Shanghai?
As a highlight activity of the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival, a citywalk vlog competition targeting the city's university students was launched recently.
The competition will last one month under the theme "My Youth, My City," and encourages the young generation to discover the multifaceted nature of the city, walk in Shanghai, feel Shanghai, and promote Shanghai.
Applications can be forwarded via the Bilibili app and WeChat mini program of Travel Times with the deadline of September 8. Foreign university students are also welcome to submit their works.
Each entry should last between one and five minutes.
Ten vlogs will be chosen and five citywalk routes will be formed based on the winning entries.
Hosted by the Yangpu District Culture and Tourism Bureau and Yangpu District Committee of the Communist Youth League of China, the competition involves three thematic directions centering on the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek, haipai (Shanghai-style) culture, and salute to classics, as well as one open topic.
Among these, the "One River and One Creek" series invites people to discover the bonds of Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek with the city, and design a route as Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek bear memories and are silent witnesses of Shanghai, with glorious historical buildings, century-old industrial heritage, and shining fashion blocks and art spaces.
Participants are also encouraged to read the city and record its beauty via a Shanghai-style perspective by focusing on its street and community culture, university landscapes, and architectural details.
Many TV dramas such as the blockbuster drama "Blossoms" were filmed in Shanghai, and vlogs featuring film sites are also sought in the competition.