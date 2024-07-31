Shanghai Tourism Festival launches citywalk vlog contest for university students

What kind of city is Shanghai in the eyes of Generation Z (born between 1997 and 2012)? How many cool ways are there to enjoy summer in Shanghai?

As a highlight activity of the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival, a citywalk vlog competition targeting the city's university students was launched recently.

The competition will last one month under the theme "My Youth, My City," and encourages the young generation to discover the multifaceted nature of the city, walk in Shanghai, feel Shanghai, and promote Shanghai.

Applications can be forwarded via the Bilibili app and WeChat mini program of Travel Times with the deadline of September 8. Foreign university students are also welcome to submit their works.

Each entry should last between one and five minutes.

Ten vlogs will be chosen and five citywalk routes will be formed based on the winning entries.