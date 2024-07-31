﻿
TCM integrated with modern robots in rehab care

TCM therapy is being integrated with modern rehabilitation methods like robots and limb-training machines to enhance treatment effects at a Shanghai rehabilitation hospital.
Traditional Chinese medicine doctors lead spinal cord injury patients to do TCM exercises on wheelchair during their rehabilitation.

Traditional Chinese medicine therapy is being integrated with modern rehabilitation methods like robots and limb-training machines to enhance treatment effects at Tongji University Yangzhi Rehabilitation Hospital, Shanghai's only city-level rehabilitation hospital.

The hospital announced the launch of its TCM center on Wednesday. Three workshops of top TCM masters and their successors, including the national intangible cultural heritage Shi-style Traumatology, were unveiled at the center.

TCM doctors at Yangzhi Rehabilitation Hospital check on a patient.

To meet patients' demand and adopt a blend of traditional and modern rehabilitation theories in clinical practice, the hospital offers one-stop health management covering prevention, treatment and rehabilitation.

Guided by TCM theories on qi (vital energy or life force) and blood, body fluid, viscera, muscles and bones and a combination of modern rehabilitation skills, the integrated service focuses on spinal cord injury, joint injury, stroke and sport injury through acupuncture, TCM exercise, spinal fine adjusting manipulation, and tuina plus robotic rehabilitation training systems to improve medical outcomes, officials said.

At the launch ceremony of the TCM center, the hospital teamed up with famous Hinichijou, or Bear Claw, a coffee chain, which is famed for hiring people with hearing loss, to initiate two TCM herbal teas at the site to promote TCM-based health enhancement.

A patient with spinal cord injury exercises with the aid of a rehabilitation robot at the hospital.

The herbal tea drinks jointly introduced by Yangzhi Rehabilitation Hospital and Bear Claw.

