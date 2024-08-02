Pairing unites students from Shanghai and Tibet Autonomous Region
From the banks of the Huangpu River to the snowy plateau, from the Oriental Pearl TV Tower to the summit of Mount Everest, the exchanges and cooperation between Shanghai and the Tibet Autonomous Region is growing closer, with young people from Shanghai and Shigatse pairing in an exchange program for young journalists this summer.
Shanghai has been pairing with Tibet to assist in its development for three decades, and a program was held between July 26 and Thursday, deepening the friendship of children in Shanghai and Shigatse.
"Look, this is the Bund we are going to next, separated by the Huangpu River, and the Oriental Pearl TV Tower is on the other side ..." On a recent morning, Shen Xin'er, a junior high school student in Shanghai, took her Tibetan "elder sister" Gesang Zhuoma to the Shanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Center.
Shen had done a lot of homework in advance and served as a guide, starting the Shanghainese-style one-day travel experience for her new friend who came from afar.
Embarking on a cruise ship to enjoy the scenery on both sides of the Huangpu River, climbing the Oriental Pearl TV Tower and marveling at how "big is Shanghai," listening to the past and present of the old buildings on Nanjing Road, and visiting various interesting shops in Shanghai – Shen's patient companionship helped Zhuoma feel at home.
"I love my partner and also love Shanghai," Zhuoma said. "Xia Xia Nong!" (meaning thank you in the Shanghai dialect). Zhuoma also selected souvenirs with Shanghai features to take them back to Tibet to give to her family and friends.
-
Students from Shanghai and the Tibet Autonomous Region form friendships.Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
The program also took 24 young journalists to interview volunteers and those who have been dedicated to the development of Tibet, and explore their stories at hospitals and schools, and the historical architecture in Shanghai.
They also learned interview skills during the seven-day trip. Some Tibetan children watched a film for the first time.
On Thursday, participants displayed their achievements and growth and shared stories during the program with performances and vlogs.
Over the past three years, 778 primary school students and 794 middle school students from Tibet have visited Shanghai in summer to attend activities in the city under programs hosted by the Shanghai Committee of the Communist Youth League of China.
The league has also provided 314 employment and internship posts for Tibetan university students.