Pairing unites students from Shanghai and Tibet Autonomous Region

From the banks of the Huangpu River to the snowy plateau, from the Oriental Pearl TV Tower to the summit of Mount Everest, the exchanges and cooperation between Shanghai and the Tibet Autonomous Region is growing closer, with young people from Shanghai and Shigatse pairing in an exchange program for young journalists this summer.

Shanghai has been pairing with Tibet to assist in its development for three decades, and a program was held between July 26 and Thursday, deepening the friendship of children in Shanghai and Shigatse.

"Look, this is the Bund we are going to next, separated by the Huangpu River, and the Oriental Pearl TV Tower is on the other side ..." On a recent morning, Shen Xin'er, a junior high school student in Shanghai, took her Tibetan "elder sister" Gesang Zhuoma to the Shanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Center.

Shen had done a lot of homework in advance and served as a guide, starting the Shanghainese-style one-day travel experience for her new friend who came from afar.