Tai Chi and TCM are now accessible online

A local hospital has launched an online platform featuring traditional Chinese medicine to promote TCM services, introduce TCM knowledge and spread Chinese culture through digital and intelligent methods.



The platform consists of introductions by top TCM experts, the hospital's TCM services and techniques, as well as education on different herbs, acupuncture and videos with Tai Chi and TCM exercises like Ba Duan Jin.

People can learn these exercises by following the videos, according to Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital, Pudong's only city-level TCM and Western medicine integrated facility.

Officials said the online TCM platform is still under development and will launch English subtitles in the future.

The hospital is also actively expanding its cooperation with universities, smart companies and institutes to boost its development.

On Saturday, the hospital teamed up with Shanghai University's School of Medicine to launch an intensive rehabilitation institute, jointly boosting the scientific research and clinical practices of rehabilitation for critically ill patients through integrated Western and TCM technologies.

At the same time, the hospital set up an alliance with some 100 medical facilities on integrated Western and TCM-based critical rehabilitation to enhance cooperation and ability in the field in China.

The hospital is also using digital measures to modernize TCM and create new application scenarios.

It is developing a smart project including 24-hour online medical consultations via smartphones, digital consultation, and robots assisting medics in distributing items and disinfecting surgery rooms.

It has cooperated with universities to conduct projects such as big data and artificial intelligence-based TCM research, AI-based clinical forecast models for health management of breast cancer patients and an intelligent acupoint-guiding robot.