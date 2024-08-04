News / Metro

Heatwave will last to the middle of week

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:27 UTC+8, 2024-08-04       0
The high of 40.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday was the highest temperature this summer, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.
The high of 40.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday was the highest temperature this summer, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

Sunday was also the third day of 40 degrees this year, and the 24th day to reach 40 degrees since the benchmark Xujiahui station was established in 1873.

The heatwave will last for a few days with highs of 39 degrees. The temperature will drop to 35 to 37 degrees by the middle of the week.

The heat is expected to ease around August 12, when the highest temperature will drop to 33 degrees Celsius.

It will be 38 to 39 degrees on Monday, when a rainstorm is expected between afternoon and early night.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
