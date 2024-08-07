﻿
RSV vaccine for newborns available in Shanghai

Parents of newborns can book an appointment for China's first licensed respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, a common fall and winter respiratory ailment.
Parents of newborn infants can schedule an appointment for their babies to get China's first licensed vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a prevalent respiratory infection in the autumn and winter.

Consultations and reservations for the first batch of seven approved hospitals have started, and between September and October, the city should gradually receive imported vaccines.

The imported vaccine, developed in collaboration with Sanofi and AstraZeneca, is the world's first monoclonal antibody approved for newborns with RSV-induced lower respiratory tract sickness. Europe approved it in 2022, followed by the United States in 2023.

Due to their higher risk of illness, China now recommends vaccination for newborns and infants aged 0 to 12 months.

RSV can infect anyone, including toddlers and adults. Raindrops disseminate the virus during the peak season, which spans from late autumn to spring. The incubation period ranges from two to eight days, with early symptoms including coughing, runny nose, and nasal blockages.

Children can have a fever, cough, and runny nose. Adults and older children frequently experience cold-like symptoms that last one to two weeks. Infants and young children may have more serious problems.

"The RSV infection rate in young infants is approximately 84 percent. It can cause serious whooping coughs in young newborns," warned Dr Cao Qing of Shanghai Children's Medical Center's infection department.

Newborns born before the peak season can receive vaccinations in October and November, while those born during the peak season should receive vaccinations within one month of birth for the best protection.

The vaccination protects for at least five months. It is entirely voluntary. China has not yet published the pricing, but in the United States, it costs approximately US$500.

The list of hospitals offering RSV vaccine

  • Shanghai Children's Medical Center
  • Shanghai Children's Hospital
  • Fudan University Children's Hospital
  • Xinhua Hospital
  • Fudan University's Obstetrics and Gynaecology Hospital
  • Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital
  • Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital

Both Chinese and expatriate children are eligible for the vaccine. Parents can make reservations through these hospitals' public WeChat accounts or by calling their hospital numbers. Expatriates can reach out to these hospitals' foreign medical departments.

