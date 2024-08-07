﻿
Luojing container port in operation after green renovation

Terminal adopts state-of-art technology to adapt to China's changing energy needs and contribute to helping the city achieve its goal as a leading international shipping center.
Ti Gong

The Phase I of Shanghai Luojing Port's container terminal opened for business on Wednesday.

The Phase I of Shanghai Luojing Port's container terminal opened for business on Wednesday.

Located on the Yangtze River's south bank about 38 kilometers from the city center, the bulk and general cargo terminal used to specialize in the shipment of coal and iron ore.

Now it has adopted state-of-art green, low-carbon, and smart technology, and is adapting to China's changing energy needs, environmental protection and intelligent demands, helping the city achieve its goal as a leading international shipping center.

The coal and iron ore quays ceased operation in 2017 and 2019, and Phase I of the renovation began in December 2022.

The project built four container berths of 10,000 tons and one of 100,000 tons, with an annual designed capacity of 2.6 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units).

Green methods have been involved in the entire renovation and operation sections.

The project made the utmost use of existing structures and materials, with 70 percent of the old port reused. And the operation of equipment and vehicles on the port are all electricity generated along with other green energy-saving technologies.

The port also signs agreements with parking ships to use shore power to reduce carbon emissions, waste discharge and noise pollution.

The new terminal is also smart.

The renovation, exploiting the latest intelligent terminal technology, makes the container terminal one of the most advanced in terms of automation in China. It will add significantly to the city's transportation capacity and consolidate Shanghai's position as an international shipping center as well as the Yangtze River Delta integration strategy.

Phase II of renovation also began on Wednesday.

Ti Gong

Renovation of Phase II kicks off on Wednesday.

