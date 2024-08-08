﻿
Young employees benefit from Youth League project

Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:07 UTC+8, 2024-08-08       0
Around 800 young people enjoy haircuts, medical consultations, policy advice, and travel services at MiHoYo's industrial park in Xuhui thanks to the league's Shanghai Committee.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A free massage for one young employee.

Services benefiting young staff members at enterprises and social organizations are being delivered in the city in a project launched by the Shanghai Committee of the Communist Youth League of China.

They involve various sectors such as diagnosis and medical treatment, beauty and haircuts, and talent and residence permit policy consultation, under the coordination of the league.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

One of the services on offer was nail care.

On Thursday, about 800 young people enjoyed haircuts, medical consultations, policy advice, and travel services at MiHoYo's industrial park in Xuhui District.

"It's very soothing and I hope there will be more such services," said an employee at MiHoYo surnamed Li who took a massage. "There are also other services such as TCM diagnosis and haircuts, which is really good for young employees."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A new hairstyle for one young employee

Young people at the very beginning of their career might need care and assistance in areas such as career development, housing and marriage, as well as more understanding and companionship, the youth league said.

More such activities will run across the city this year based on the demand of young employees, enterprises and social organizations, it said.

"We look to provide more precise services so that young people in the social field can feel the care and love from the city and help them grow better," said Wang Jiang, deputy secretary of the Shanghai Committee of the Communist Youth League of China.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Young employees take advantage of medical services.

﻿
