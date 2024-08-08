Medical professionals celebrate their day by helping more people

Shanghai doctors are using various ways to celebrate Chinese Doctors' Day on August 19, by serving rural patients, promoting health education and performing stage dramas.

Medical experts from hospitals affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine went to Guizhou and Fujian provinces to launch free medical consultation for local residents, carry out training, give lectures and showcase high-end surgery to local doctors.

"The most important task is to help improve local medical staff's capability, allowing the public to enjoy high-end health care in their hometown, instead of going all the way to big cities like Shanghai and Beijing," said Dr Jiang Fan, leader of the expert group, which also reached an agreement with local health authorities to deepen cooperation by offering long-term support and sending Shanghai experts to serve as leading experts or hospital officials there.