Medical professionals celebrate their day by helping more people
Shanghai doctors are using various ways to celebrate Chinese Doctors' Day on August 19, by serving rural patients, promoting health education and performing stage dramas.
Medical experts from hospitals affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine went to Guizhou and Fujian provinces to launch free medical consultation for local residents, carry out training, give lectures and showcase high-end surgery to local doctors.
"The most important task is to help improve local medical staff's capability, allowing the public to enjoy high-end health care in their hometown, instead of going all the way to big cities like Shanghai and Beijing," said Dr Jiang Fan, leader of the expert group, which also reached an agreement with local health authorities to deepen cooperation by offering long-term support and sending Shanghai experts to serve as leading experts or hospital officials there.
Apart from those visiting rural regions, local young medical professionals are presenting a feast of stage plays and talk shows.
Over 1,000 medical professionals from 187 facilities took part in a health promotion competition organized by the Shanghai Medical Association.
Shanghai Mental Health Center's play about a girl's fight again depression with doctors' help and Changhai Hospital's play about army doctors won the top prizes.
The nation's first individual talk show by a doctor will be launched on Sunday, when Dr Yao Le from Tongren Hospital will talk about the history of surgery in fun and easy-to-understand words.
"I will tell audience the long history of surgery, from the Middle Ages' blood-letting therapy to the current anesthesia, disinfection, blood transfusion and robotic-assisted surgery. It is not only health promotion but also respect to all medical professionals, especially pioneers and guides in the development of medicine," said Dr Yao.